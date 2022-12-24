Freewheeling England Leads the March to Total Cricket | England cricket team

lI’ve just been to India with the cricketers from Harrow school, where I coach. There are some very strong players at the moment and a bit of depth in the first team squad, which means I’m lucky to be able to rotate players.

I always encourage young players to be all rounders you want athletic cricketers who hopefully can contribute with the bat, the ball and in the field and recently the talent and flexibility in the team has given me the latitude I need to mix the side and give more people opportunities. Of course it’s one thing to do this with a school team and quite another to see it in a Test side, but England look set to push this even further and really challenge traditional cricket stereotypes.

During the three Tests in Pakistan, Ben Stokes opted for a spinner to open the bowling with the new ball. Such a tactic has often been used as a one-off on a revolving course, but with England it became a policy, which happened in three successive matches.

Ollie Pope kept the wicket for England Under-19s but hadn’t done it for Surrey, but he jumped into that role when circumstances called for some lateral thinking and did a skilful job.

Ben Duckett does not normally open for his province. Not too long ago batting at the top of the league was seen as a specialist position, particularly in first-class cricket, but once again conventions have been challenged, the player has agreed and it has proved extremely successful so far. Most notably of all, 18-year-old debutant spinner Rehan Ahmed batted at number 3 in the final innings of the series.

I remember when Graeme Hick was asked if he wanted to open and he was adamant that he would rather hit number 3. In my generation, players were superstitious about their numbers and reluctant to change order, often feeling like a fish out of water when forced. But in white-ball cricket, players have become accustomed to switching positions and have now adopted that attitude into first-class play.

When the Dutch created a generation of football players who had the technical and tactical flexibility to play in any position, it became known as Total Football. In cricket there has been a gradual change, but perhaps this year we have seen the evolution of Total Cricket, with England leading the way.

Before England traveled to Pakistan I suggested they should adapt to the exhausting style of cricket required there when dealing with lower bounce and perhaps turn. Well, they totally blew that out of the water. They’ve played with so much freedom, not just to be more aggressive with the bat and in the field, but to think about the game in a different way.

Harry Brook is thriving thanks to the new mindset within the English setup. Photo: Anjum Naveed/AP

They’ve just adopted a mindset in Tests that started in Twenty20s, which means a young batsman like Harry Brook is happy to go down the wicket very early in his innings to a man who can turn the ball either way, and hit him straight for six. It’s a combination of talent, confidence and the gradual realization that the modern cricket landscape is one without a horizon.

It’s been a fantastic end to 2022, but new challenges lie ahead for the England Test side. I was there when England last toured New Zealand in 2019 and it was so boring because of the two Tests played on ridiculously flat wickets. Jofra Archer was flung to the ground. The Kiwis won the first Test by an innings and drew the second.

They will now think about what kind of surface would give them the best chance of beating an England side who have just shown they can win on flatter, drier surfaces and I think the best they can do is try to create conditions which are more like those of England. with seam and swing. It suits the England bowlers as well as the New Zealanders, but it may be their best chance to put Stokes and his side behind.

England’s mind may already be drifting to summer and a chance to get the Ashes back. Stokes and Brendon McCullum have created a very offensive batting setup that just keeps coming at you. You get an aggressive, dangerous batter out and another walks out to replace him.

Australia is slightly more varied. There are players like Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith who in first class cricket aren’t afraid to occupy the crease and stroke for a long time, and others like David Warner and Travis Head who want to play a few shots. It’s going to be a fascinating series and it’s hard to pick a winner at this stage, but England’s best chance could be if the ball swings and seams, circumstances like those in 2015 when Stuart Broad took eight for 15 against the Australians in Trent. Bridge.

Since Stokes took over as captain, England seem to have had all the answers, but tough questions are sure to come. One of them spent the winter at home recovering from a dislocated ankle and a broken leg in three places. Jonny Bairstow needs to get back on the team, but it’s also clear that Brook needs to stay. It’s a good thing this is a generation of players who like to take turns, because I saw Bairstow return to number 1, to number 7 with the gloves, or somewhere in between. Nothing is certain with England these days, except that it won’t get boring.