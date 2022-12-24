Sports
Exclusive: Nick Kyrgios serious about quitting if he can win Grand Slam – ‘I don’t think it’s healthy’
Hopefully I can win a Grand Slam and then retire is a phrase we’ve heard from Nick Kyrgios a few times this year, usually followed by a small chuckle, suggesting he’s only half serious.
Honestly, I probably would (retire if I won a Slam), Kyrgios tells Eurosport.
Mainly because I’m from Australia too, there’s just so much travelling, so much time away from family, so much time away from friends. You just miss family milestones, you just don’t really have a normal life.
With most of the tour events taking place in Europe and the United States, Kyrgios feels Australians like him are always at a disadvantage because they don’t have enough time to fly home between tournaments.
No other non-Australian tennis player understands that, said the world number 22.
It’s easy for a European or American player to lose or win a tournament, then fly back home for five hours and spend a week there before the next event. While as an Australian you spend travel blocks of four to seven months. Honestly, I don’t think it’s healthy. No other real athlete in the world does that, in any sport. Doing it alone for seven months.
Kyrgios beats doubles forehand winner with Tsitsipas
People are like, why are you complaining about it or something? It’s not what they think. You live out of a suitcase, in hotels, it’s not like you’re on vacation. You have to go to tennis courts, work out; the lifestyle is quite powerful. If it probably happens (winning a Slam), I probably would (retire) to be honest.
Kyrgios was one step away from a Grand Slam singles title this year, but lost to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final. He enjoyed great success in doubles, winning the Australian Open crown alongside compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis, and the pair qualified in doubles for the year-end championships in Turin.
2022 was arguably Kyrgio’s most consistent season to date and he seemed better equipped to handle the grind of the tour with a close-knit entourage traveling with him to keep him company.
Does grinding ever get easier?
It was probably easier in a sense where, when you win, winning makes everything easier, he said.
I’m honestly exhausted. Just stressful. The more you win, the more success you have, the more demanding you make off the field. People expect more from you. It’s been a stressful year, that’s for sure. I probably handled things much better. A lot of stress, but it was also fun.
Kyrgios has had a busy few months taking part in exhibitions in Mexico, Saudi Arabia and now Dubai before returning to Australia for the official start of the 2023 season. This month he played at the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Riyadh, flew back to Australia and returned to the Gulf ten days later for the WTL in Dubai.
During the Australian summer, all eyes will be on the Canberran and he’s gearing up for a stressful month Down Under. As a home favorite and serious contender, Kyrgios will have quite a bit of pressure on his shoulders at Melbourne Park and he confessed that he’s not necessarily looking forward to the whole circus.
Probably not, he said when asked if he has what it takes to find a way to be refreshed for the Australian Open.
I’m preparing for an exhausting few weeks to be honest. But I just have to internalize it and think to myself it’s just another tournament. It is clear that it is much more than just a tournament for many other people around me.
For me, I’m the one who plays, so I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself. I’m only human after all, so I can’t handle too much. I have about three weeks from now to get my body in order, get my game right and feel good about it.
I know I have about a month and a half after that where I’ll be home for Indian Wells; After that I won’t play anything anymore. That’s really what I’m looking forward to.
I’m not even looking forward to AO, I’m just looking forward to it, I kind of want it to be over. Because I know how stressful it is for me personally to be in the spotlight. Just everything, even my days off are stressful. I’m probably playing doubles. I’m really waiting for it all to be over.
There’s a little bit of excitement, but it’s probably 95 percent stress, 5 percent excitement to be honest.
Kyrgios has his girlfriend and some of his relatives with him in Dubai this week, including his six-month-old nephew George. He joked on TV that his cousin had one of the world’s coolest uncles, a role Kyrgios has enjoyed to date.
Nick Kyrgios
Image credit: Getty Images
My life has been an absolute rollercoaster, many people, many opinions; so I’m not going to give my two cents to him, he said of his cousin. I’m just going to make sure he has fun, enjoys life, and just enjoys the ride.
The world will gain more insight into Kyrgios’ psyche when the Netflix docu-series Break Point releases on January 13.
Produced by the same team behind the popular Drive to Survive, the project aims to shed light on the lives of a group of tennis players including Kyrgios, Ons Jabeur, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa.
Does Kyrgios believe Break Point will have a similar impact on the global popularity of tennis as Drive to Survive helped Formula 1 gain millions of fans around the world?
Definitely. I feel like it’s the perfect thing. It’s exactly what tennis needed, said Kyrgios.
There’s this other aspect of tennis that people don’t understand. The different personalities. I think tennis is actually one of the few sports that literally involves players from all over the world. There are players and they do it so differently.
I don’t think people behind the scenes know how stressful it is. For example, at US Open, I go to sleep at 4am most nights after playing four hour games, then do media, then do treatment, then barely eat before going to sleep until 4am and then do it all over again. People don’t actually understand that and how powerful it is and how much stress is on your body.
Also just the journey, with the team around you. The emphasis on having a tight circle and having those people you can trust is insane, I think that will give some good insight.
Just the origin of all of us too. Where I came from, my journey. Everyone’s journey is so different and it’s pretty extraordinary. Someone like Casper Ruud, his journey, growing up, with his family, his heritage, it’s great, I think that’s going to be cool. Even I’m interested to see how they grew up, what their family was like, I think that’s a cool angle too. Because at the end of the day, we all made it, we all made that journey, just in different ways. It’s gonna be cool.
