Sports
‘I’ve always dreamed of this’: hockey player Nunavut looks back on playing for the American team
Daniel McKitrick grew up playing hockey in Coral Harbour, in the Nunavutan Arctic community on the northern coastline of Hudson’s Bay, where the average winter temperature is around 20 degrees Celsius.
Now he trains just steps from the Gulf of Mexico at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center, about a 10-minute drive from the beach. It’s almost always warm enough to take a dip.
“It’s always warm here, even in winter,” says 25-year-old McKitrick.
Earlier this year, he was signed with the Mississippi Sea Wolves in Biloxi, Mississippi, and has been playing for them since October. The team is part of the Federal Prospects Hockey League.
While he says he’s played tournaments in the US before, this year will be his first full season there.
MicKitrick has been training from an early age to compete in high-level hockey. By the time he was in 6th grade, he moved to Thunder Bay, Ontario to pursue his love of the game.
While the move to Biloxi took a bit of getting used to, hockey remains a constant wherever he ends up.
“Everything is the same on the rink,” he says. “It’s a long way from home, but I have really good teammates and coaches here and everyone involved makes me feel at home. So it wasn’t that hard at all.”
McKitrick says he lives in an apartment with some of his teammates.
“So it’s really fun,” he says.
They train a lot during the week and have matches on the weekends, so far he has already played in 15. He says he earned 12 points in those games; seven goals and five assists.
The games also allowed him to travel, including a few times at the beginning of the year to New York.
‘There are many fans’
McKitrick suspects that he is the only or at least one of the few Inukin Biloxi.
He says fans are coming to watch and support him and his teammates.
“We’re signing autographs and talking to them, they’re really excited to see hockey back here,” he says, referring to COVID-19 shutdowns.
But, he says, he often has to explain exactly what and where Nunavut is.
“At first they didn’t even know Nunavut existed, a lot of the people here,” says McKitrick.
“There are some fans who knew and they came to me and they asked me about Nunavut. And what it’s like,” he says.
However, McKitrick does not shy away from people’s questions. He says he enjoys talking to fans and he tells them about the goings on in Coral Harbor and his stories about hunting and fishing.
McKitrick only gets four days off from hockey over Christmas, so he plans to stay in Biloxi over the holiday season.
He says it’s been his dream since he was little to play in a professional league, and now he’s finally living it. An added bonus, he says, is the fact that he gets paid for it.
“I always like hockey. Growing up, [it’s] everything I really wanted to do and now that I get to do it was just amazing,” says McKitrick.
“There are a lot of fans there. I’ve always dreamed of this.”
