My mental health was not 100 percent.” What’s going on between David Warner and Cricket Australia?

David Warner’s rocky relationship with the Australian cricket board over the captaincy suspension continues to boil over. The notorious 2018 beam tampering incident was the reason for the initial ban. Subsequently, captain Steven Smith and also young opener Cameron Bancroft were banned for various periods of time at the time.

Steve Smith was given a captain’s armband along with Warner. However, in the Australian summer of 2021, when Pat Cummins was named skipper of the Australian test side, Smith was named vice-captain.

When the question of re-involving Warner into the leadership group arose, another whole new controversy arose. Warner will play his 100th Test against South Africa on Boxing Day.

What did Warner say now?

Leading up to the Perth test, my mental health probably wasn’t where I needed it to be at 100 percent. And that was a challenge at the time. If I had done it my way, we would have worked it all out. From a CA point of view, I didn’t really have support.

My teammates and the staff on our team were absolutely amazing, and my family and friends really helped me through that period. We contacted you in February. So we have no idea how it got to this point and only CA can answer that and they’ll probably give you the same thing that they always give everyone else, they don’t really give an answer.

Australian David Warner, left, signs autographs for young cricket fans after Australia’s victory over the West Indies on the fourth day of their cricket test match in Adelaide, Sunday, November 11, 2022. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

I’ll have that conversation [with CA] when the series is over. For me it’s about staying in the right frame of mind to take on the South Africans. I’m excited to play another Boxing Day test and more importantly, we have a series on the line.

What’s going on between Warner and Cricket Australia?

Earlier this year, Australian white ball skipper Aaron Finch announced his retirement. Shoutouts for making David Warner the skipper by former players started.

The first change the CA made to give Warner a chance was the code of conduct change in 2018 which stated that a player cannot appeal against the penalty they have accepted. However, in November of this year it was rewritten as a player can appeal against a lengthy sanction.

Warner said when the code was changed: “I think it’s just to be honest I’m not a criminal in the end. You should be given a right of appeal at some point,”

Warner appealed and withdrew his case alleging involvement with the leadership group. The reason for his withdrawal was that the review committee decided to hold a public hearing. While the initial setup was where Warner could privately present his case to an independent three-person panel.

Australia’s David Warner leaves the field after being sacked by South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada during day two of the first Test cricket between South Africa and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, December 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard )

The southpaw criticized the process by taking to social media platforms: “They want to hold a public spectacle to, in the words of the panel, hold a “purge”. “I’m not prepared for my family to be the washing machine for cricket’s dirty laundry.” he said.

The claims of the Warners manager about sandpaper gate

Warners manager James Erskine made eye-watering revelations about the scandal.

Erskine claimed the players were given the go-ahead by two of the board’s executives following a loss in a test match against South Africa in Hobart in 2016.

Erskine claimed that the executives berated the team after losing the game, to which Warner responded by saying, “We need to swing the ball back.” “The only way we can turn the ball around is to mess with it.”

“He (Warner) kept his mouth shut, he protected Cricket Australia, he protected his fellow players … because in the end nobody wanted to hear about it and he went to play cricket,” Erskine added.

What happened in Cape Town in 2018?

The four-match Test series was drawn 1–1 against South Africa. During the third day of play, the TV camera caught Australian opener, Cameron Bancroft, using sandpaper to roughen up the ball so that it could swing backwards.

After the day of play, skipper Steven Smith and Bancroft admitted that the ball had been tampered with. Shocking disappointment, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told CA, urging them to act as harshly as possible.

Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft and David Warner in action for Australia during a Test. (File)

CA responded by launching an investigation, after which they banned Smith and Warner for 12 months, while the young Bancroft received a nine-month suspension. CA then stated that Warner will not be considered for team leadership positions in the future

Former cricketers come to Warner’s rescue

Australian legendary captain Ian Chappell supported Warner’s decision to withdraw the appeal. He praised Warner for exposing the authorities. tendencies to protect the rear, he said. Chappell went on to say that young players should be thankful that Warner exposed CA’s proclivities for backside protection. They should keep it in mind for the future. in his ESPNCricinfo column.

Former Australian skipper Micheal Clarke also came to Warner’s aid.

I find it very inconsistent. I find it very hard to believe that it’s okay for one person but not okay for another to be in a leading role. If CA decided that all the guys involved in what was happening in South Africa, none of them would have a leading role, I think that’s a fair decision. Clarke said.

Are there off-field issues visible on the field?

Since the T20 World Cup captaincy debate began, Warner has been on and off. He scored 42 points from four games in the tournament. However, he had a good ODI run against the inexperienced England bowling strike, scoring 208 runs at an average of 69.33 from three matches.

Since the controversy flared in late November and early December, Warner’s form has taken a significant plunge, particularly in red-ball cricket.

Steve Smith and David Warner were sent home and given heavy suspensions from Cricket Australia after admitting to tampering with the ball. (Reuters photo)

In the series against the West Indies, Warner scored 102 runs at an average of 25.50. In the big series against South Africa, the south-hander registered the second golden duck of his career in the first test at Brisbane’s Gabba. Chasing just 35 runs in the second innings he was dismissed for 3.

Yes, my back is against the wall, but it’s in my DNA to stay competitive, come out here with a smile on my face and take on any opposition, he said.

Whether it be a bar fight with England talisman Joe Root in Birmingham in 2015 or an off-field brawl caught on CCTV with South African test cricketer Quinton De Cock in Durban in 2018, he has always been in the spotlight , both for the right reasons and for the right reasons. the wrong reasons.

In his book, South African former Test captain Faf Du Plessis called Warner a bully.