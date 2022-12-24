BYU Football: Jars Hall declares for NFL draft





Years of Hall’s time as BYU quarterback have come to an end. The fifth-year junior announced on Twitter Friday that he will be forgoing his final season, which could have helped BYU enter the new era of Big 12 Conference football and enter the 2023 NFL draft. Ultimately, it’s no big surprise to 24-year-old Hall, who served a mission to Roseville, California, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before playing at BYU and has a family that includes wife Breanna and daughter Jayda. Hall’s NFL draft stock has been a big part of the conversation in recent months; earlier in December, Mel Kiper Jr. ranked by ESPN Hall as the No. 7 quarterbacks in the NFL draft class of 2023. In October, Jordan Reid of ESPN placed Hall as a Day 3 draft prospect, predicting he would be selected sometime between the fourth and seventh rounds. Then on Thursday it was announced that he will play in the Senior Bowl, which pretty much sealed the deal for his future plans. Hall has spent the past two seasons as the Cougars starter. He finishes his BYU career completing 65% of his passes for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while also rushing for 798 yards and nine touchdowns. Hall’s best season at BYU was his last, as he threw for 3,171 yards, 31 touchdowns and six interceptions while running for 348 yards and three touchdowns. He missed the Cougars bowl game a 24-23 victory over SMU in the New Mexico Bowl with an ankle injury. Halls’ departure, combined with backup Jacob Conover switching to Arizona State, will see BYU not only looking for a new starting quarterback next season, but also using the NCAA transfer portal to immediately gain some depth and experience. build on the position of the signal caller. Redshirt freshman Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters, more of a dual-threat specialist than a fallback quarterback, started in place of Hall in the bowl game and ran for 96 yards and a touchdown while throwing for 47 yards as BYU used a run-first approach to keep the ball out of SMU’s hands. The Cougars also have quarterbacks Cade Fennegan and Nick Billoups on the roster, neither of whom has played a down for the school. Two other quarterbacks are also expected to be on the roster in 2023: Springville’s Ryder Burton, the lone QB signer in BYU’s 2023 recruiting class, and former Corner Canyon High quarterback Cole Hagen, who joins the program after joining the program. originally associated with Yale.

