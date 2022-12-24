Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details
Luminaire: Iga Swiatek (Team Kites) v Elena Rybakina (Team Hawks)
Date: December 24, 2022
Tournament: World Tennis League
Round: Last
Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Category: Exhibition tournament
Surface: hard court
Match timing: Approximately 7:30 PM local time, 3:30 PM GMT, 10:30 AM ET, 9:00 PM IST
Live broadcast: US, UK – Tennis Channel | Australia – Stan Sports | India – Jio Cinema & Sports 18
Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina Preview
Reigning Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina will face off against Team Kites against Team Hawks in the final of the World Tennis League 2022 in Dubai on Saturday.
Swiatek has come to this high-profile event after a stellar season in which she amassed a whopping eight titles, including the French Open and US Open crowns. The world No. 1 has continued her imperious form in the ongoing World Tennis League, winning all three of her encounters to date.
Representing Team Kites, the Pole first defeated 2022 WTA Finals winner Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-4. She followed it up with 6-4, 6-3 and 6-1, 6-3 wins over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Aryna Sabalenka respectively.
Swiatek is eager to continue her impeccable run in the final and take home the trophy for Team Kites.
