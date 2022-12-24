Some hockey fans say excitement for the world’s juniors comes with tough conversations

Some Nova Scotia hockey fans say their enthusiasm for this year’s Junior Hockey World Cup has been accompanied by tough talks about Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault allegations.

Halifax hockey dad Kyle Wagner says the scandals within Hockey Canada sparked discussions in his eight-year-old son’s team locker room ahead of this year’s junior world tournament hosted by Halifax and Moncton, N.B.

“And I’m sure it will definitely continue to be a conversation for years to come,” he said in an interview Thursday while on his way home from his son’s hockey tournament in Dartmouth, NS.

The national hockey board has been embroiled in controversy for months after it was revealed in May that it had settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by several members of the 2018 world youth team. Subsequently, the Halifax Regional Police began investigating allegations in July that members of the 2003 team had sexually assaulted a woman and filmed the attack during that year’s tournament.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and no charges have been filed.

Hockey Canada executives revealed in July that they had paid $8.9 million in sexual assault settlements since 1989, excluding the 2018 deal. The organization elected a new board of directors on Dec. 17 and is still seeking a new CEO. The previous board resigned and President and CEO Scott Smith was ousted as a result of the controversies.

“I think it happened a little bit too late,” Wagner said of the recent changes in the Hockey Canada leadership, “but when something drastic like that happens, I think you have to clean the house and start over.”

Wagner said it is a longstanding tradition for his family to see the games begin on Boxing Day, adding that his family is excited to be cheering on team Canada together again this year. However, Wagner said he and his family have talked about the controversy and the “terrible” things that have taken place in the hockey world.

“An eight-year-old is smart because my son knows there’s been controversy in hockey this year, and while he doesn’t know a lot of details, he knows there were some things that were done that were wrong and horrible.” he said.

WATCH lDocuments Reveal New Details About Alleged Junior Hockey Sexual Assault:

Documents reveal new details about alleged junior hockey assault Recently filed court documents explain why police are seeking search warrants to continue their investigation into five members of the 2018 World Junior hockey team they believe were involved in an alleged sexual assault of a woman in London, Ontario. None of the police’s allegations have been tested in court and no charges have been filed.

It’s important that hockey families pay attention to these important issues and hold the national sporting body to account, Wagner said, to “make sure something like this doesn’t happen again” and that allegations of sexual assault are properly investigated.

Lifelong hockey fan Maggie Archibald, who has tickets to two upcoming junior world championships at Scotiabank Center in Halifax, said in an interview Thursday that while she is concerned about the scandals, they won’t stop her from supporting team Canada.

“I’ve got some tickets for two games so I’m really looking forward to it and I hope Canada will be successful despite the scandal that is still ongoing,” she said.

With the recently replaced Hockey Canada board, there is a “very high expectation” that significant improvements will be made within the organization, Archibald said.

“I hope this new board will change things and help put things right,” she said. “I think that would help change the negative view that I think a lot of people currently have about Hockey Canada.”

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage has said the resignation of the board of directors and CEO was overdue. In an interview Thursday, he said the “dramatic” leadership change “has paved the way for the mayor of Moncton and myself to focus on hockey and the benefits our two cities have to offer.”

Savage said the tournament is expected to bring in “in the tens of millions” of dollars in revenue for the city, adding that he expects hotels and restaurants to be full during what would normally be a slow tourist season.

“I look forward to being at some games. I look forward to seeing Halifax and Moncton on national TV; I know both cities will shine,” he said.

“It’s been a tough time for Hockey Canada, but I think this is part of a new day for hockey.”

It was revealed on Thursday that the New Brunswick government had included a “good conduct” clause in its financing contract with Hockey Canada for the tournament. The contract stipulates that all Hockey Canada representatives must be “of good character and not indulge in unethical conduct” during the event.

New Brunswick has committed $1.25 million to the event, but the contract from the province’s Regional Development Agency says the government can “require the return of any unused portion of the funding” if unethical or illegal behaviour.

WATCH lNew Brunswick imposes conditions on player behavior during World Juniors: