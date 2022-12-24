Coach Howe ignores table as Newcastle resumes in third







England’s top flight paused for the tournament in Qatar, with the Saudi-backed Magpies riding high in third place after losing just one game in all competitions all season and winning their last five in the league.

Newcastle, who have not won a major domestic trophy since winning the 1955 FA Cup, will resume their league campaign away to Leicester on Monday, with manager Howe trying to contain the growing anticipation of the team’s large and passionate fan base.

I didn’t look at the rankings once, really, he said.

That’s not to say I don’t know where we stand, but for me the focus is always on the next training session to make sure we give the players the best chance to play well in the next game and everything else in place to drop.

At this time last year, Newcastle were firmly stuck in the relegation zone after winning just one of their opening 18 games.

But, aided by a spending spree in the January transfer window that saw Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Bruno Guimaraes and loanee Matt Targett all arrive at St James Park, they climbed away from danger to retain their top status.

However, Howe didn’t have much interest in looking back, despite overseeing Newcastle’s remarkable rise since his appointment in November 2021.

To be honest, I tend not to think too much because it might be something you do at the end of the season when you put your ideas together for what the next season will be like, said the 45- year-old former Bournemouth boss.

It’s gone, I can’t deny it, amazingly well and we’ve loved what we’ve done so far, but it feels like we’re only halfway there.

Monday’s game will see Newcastle take on a Leicester side that will take them into next month’s League Cup quarter-finals, with the Foxes having won six of their last seven games in all competitions after a slow start to the season. campaign.

They are a top team with a top manager and that has never changed in my opinion, even though they had a rough start to their season, Howe said.

The quality of Brendans (Rodgers) work always shows in his teams and when you look at their players, not much has changed from the team that has excelled over the years so we respect them a lot. Related story

