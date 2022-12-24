Dromedary Cricket Club wins Camel Trophy





Muscat: Dromedary Cricket Club recently won the annual Camel Trophy cricket match against the Chairmans XI at the Oman Cricket Academy ground. In an entertaining 25-over-a-side match, Dromedary beat CC Chairmans XI by eight wickets. Organized by Oman Cricket, the Camel Trophy has been played since 2018 between Dromedary CC, a team of British expatriates based in Oman, and OC’s Chairman XI. Batted first, Chairman XI, led by Alkesh Joshi, were limited to 139 for five. Parviz Abdul Qadir al Balushi top-scored with 19 before retiring, while Syed Aamir Ali and Hemal Mehta scored 18 points each. Five of the seven bowlers took a wicket each. Dromedary CC lead-off hitters Crossy and Goose shared an explosive lead of 47 runs in three overs. Goose was first to retire and scored 31 in eight deliveries, including three sixes and three boundaries. Crossy stopped for 30 and Luke’s unbeaten 29 sealed the victory in just 15 overs as they reached 140 for 2. Alkesh Joshi and Zeeshan Siddiqui each took a wicket. Because it is an exhibition game, batters are forced to retire after reaching 30 runs or playing 25 balls. Later dromedary skipper James Lansdell said: It was indeed a pleasure to come and play on the beautiful turf of the Oman Cricket Academy Ground. Oman Cricket has always been a warm-hearted host and we enjoy playing quality cricket with the loyal players. We look forward to having a competition in February to retain the coveted Camel Trophy. Presidents XI Captain Alkesh Joshi said: I am honored to lead Presidents XI against the Dromedary Cricket Club. It was a good game and we really enjoyed the atmosphere and camaraderie between both sides in the spirit of the game. Short Scores: Presidents XI: 139/5 in 25 overs (Parviz Abdul Qadir 19, Hemal Mehta 18, Syed Aamir Ali 18 Lost to Dromedary CC: 140/2 in 15 overs (Goose 31, Crossy 30, Luke 29)

