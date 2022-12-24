Tribute following the death of Co Armagh blind tennis star Brian Lenehan





Tributes have been paid following the death of an international blind tennis player from Co Armagh. rian Lenehan, in his 40s, passed away on Friday. He was a popular and well-known player, taking part in matches in the UK and Ireland. He was a silver medalist of the World Tennis Championships for the Visually Impaired (VI), a two-time British champion and an Irish champion. Brian’s sight was severely damaged several years ago after a collision during a GAA game. He was diagnosed with neuromyelitis optica, meaning he had some peripheral vision but no central vision. In tribute, Ulster Tennis said: “It is with great sadness that we pass on the news that Brian Lenehan, international blind tennis player, has passed away. Brian was a talented and popular player both locally, across Ireland and on the GB league circuit, receiving many trophies and titles. It added: Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time. In a 2017 interview with BBC NI, Brian said Blind VI tennis had become very important to him after his accident. It involves a bigger tennis ball, which rattles for players to follow, and the number of bounces allowed. The size of the court has also changed to about half the size of a full tennis court. “When my eyesight got worse, the human instinct was to say, ‘That’s it, it’s all over,'” he said. “To get there, you have to experience different sports, but in the right environment, a safe environment with coaches who know your situation and who you trust.” He added: Once I started playing my first game I just knew – this was for me. Tributes were also paid by his former GAA clubs, Sean Treacy’s Hurling Club in Lurgan and John Mitchel’s GAA club in Liverpool. John Mitchels GAC said: Brian was a classy striker who played a big part in John Mitchels junior double winning team of 2006 after we reformed which allowed us to play senior football again. (He was) a dedicated Gael who was instrumental in John Mitchel’s success on and off the pitch and who was also immersed in Hope University GAA teams during his time in Liverpool. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.

