Kansas State Football excited to move into new indoor practice facility

MANHATTAN In previous years, the frigid weather that greeted the Kansas State football team during preparation for the Sugar Bowl would have been a huge inconvenience.

Yes, the Wildcats have had their indoor practice facility southwest of Bramlage Coliseum since the mid-1990s, but imagine trudging there every day in freezing temperatures.

That’s why the shiny $32 million Shamrock Practice Facility next to the Vanier Football Complex in the northeast corner of Bill Snyder Family Stadium was a godsend. For the past more than two weeks, the Wildcats have not only escaped the elements in a state-of-the-art building, but they’ve done so right next to their locker room, conference rooms, and coaches’ offices.

“It’s refreshing to be there,” said head coach Chris Kleeman, whose Wildcats will be in New Orleans starting Monday to make final preparations for their Sugar Bowl showdown with Alabama at 11 a.m. New Year’s Eve at Caesars Superdome. “I know the guys are excited about having a new environment, and you can really coach and talk there without the lights being too (noisy) or the oven going.

“It’s really cool to be there. I can’t thank the Ryan brothers in (Kansas City) and the Shamrock Corporation enough for getting it done and helping us do that because it’s been a game changer for us.”

The facility was also enthusiastically received by the Wildcat players.

“It’s a game changer,” said junior offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, echoing Klieman, “It’s huge for us, across the road, (and) having a nice new facility is also big for recruiting .

“We’ve had a lot of recruits around and they’ve given a lot of credit for that. It’ll also be nice when the outside is done to put everything together. It makes a huge difference not having to walk all the way there. “

In addition to the indoor facility, there will be an outdoor practice field parallel to the building. That will mainly benefit the quarterbacks, according to Kleeman.

“It’s going to be nice to have two pitches so we can throw the ball vertically and not stop practicing halfway through,” he said. “To have those two fields, where we have the new indoor and the outdoor outdoor, will be really refreshing to be able to air it out.”

The old outdoor practice fields were a short walk from the indoor ones.

“Man, I love it,” junior runner Deuce Vaughn said of the building. “Compared to what we’ve had (so far), to have it right across from the (Vanier Complex), it’s great.

“I just try to enjoy it when I’m there because it’s high time for us to have those kinds of facilities.”

Kleeman said the Wildcats are still getting used to their new home, but there have been no complaints so far.

“It’s a lot brighter than the old indoor one,” he said. “The surface is different. We had to get used to that.

“It’s going to cost us a little. The turf is a little higher, a little longer.”

For Vaughn and Beebe, who both received All-America honors this year, this could be their only time at the Shamrock facility. Both must decide after the bowl game whether to pass up their senior seasons and enter the NFL draft.

Super-senior nose guard Eli Huggins faces no such decision after returning for a sixth year in 2022. His college career will surely be over on Dec. 31, but he still appreciated getting a taste of the new spot.

“I’ll tell you what, that place is incredible,” Huggins said. “We’ve been lucky enough to practice there for the last few practices and I can’t believe it.

“From what we had practiced throughout my career to that, it’s just night and day difference. Those guys are very lucky to have that in the future.”

Based in Salina, Arne Green covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett Network. He can be reached at[email protected]or on Twitter at @arnegreen.