grand slams, ATP, WTA, team events





In this guide, we take a look at the 2023 tennis calendar, the four grand slams, team events and biggest tournaments on the ATP and WTA tours. Australian Open

When: January 16-29, 2023

Where: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia French Open

When: May 28 – June 11, 2023

Where: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France The Wimbledon Championships

When: July 3-16, 2023

Where: All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, London, England US open

When: August 28 – September 10, 2023

Where: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York City, USA

What: international men’s team event

Preliminary round: February 3-5, 2023

Group Stage: September 12-17, 2023

Knockout Phase: November 22-26, 2023

Venue: Martin Carpena Arena, Mlaga, Spain (knockout stage) Laver Cup Vancouver 2023

What: Men’s Team Tennis Tournament Team Europe vs. TeamWorld

When: September 22-24, 2023

Where: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada Billie Jean King Cup Final 2023

What: tournament for women’s teams with 12 countries

When: November 2023

Where: TB Center Court at Wimbledon (Image: Mike Starling/Sports Tourism Media) December 29 – January 8: United Cup (Australia Brisbane-Perth-Sydney)

January 16-29: Australian Open (grand slam in Melbourne, Australia)

February 13-19: ABN AMRO Open (Rotterdam, Netherlands ATP 500)

February 20-29: Rio Open presented by Claro (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil ATP 500)

February 27 – March 5: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (Dubai, UAE ATP 500)

February 27 – March 5: Abierto Mexicano Telcel presented by HSBC (Acapulco, Mexico ATP 500)

March 8-19: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells, CA, US ATP 1000)

March 22-April 2: Miami Open presented by Itau (Miami, FL, US ATP 1000)

April 9-16: Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters (Monte Carlo, Monaco ATP 1000)

April 17-23: Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell (Barcelona, ​​Spain ATP 500)

April 26-May 7: Mutua Madrid Open (Madrid, Spain ATP 1000)

May 10-21: Internazionali BNL dItalia (Rome, Italy ATP 1000)

May 28-June 11: Roland Garros French Open (grand slam Paris, France)

June 19-25: Queens Club Cinch Championships (London, UK ATP 500)

June 19-25: Terra Wortmann Open (Halle, Germany ATP 500)

July 3-16: Wimbledon (Grand Slam in London, UK)

July 24-30: Hamburg European Open (Hamburg, Germany ATP 500)

July 31 – August 6: Citi Open (Washington, DC, US ATP 500)

August 7-13: National Bank Open presented by Rogers (Toronto, Canada ATP 1000)

August 13-20: Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati, OH, US ATP 1000)

August 28 – September 10: US Open (grand slam in New York, NY, USA)

September 22-24: Laver Cup (Vancouver, Canada)

September 28 – October 4: China Open (Beijing, China ATP 500)

October 4-15: Rolex Shanghai Masters (Shanghai, China ATP 1000)

October 16-22: Rakuten Japan Open tennis championships (Tokyo, Japan ATP 500)

October 23-29: Erste Bank Open (Vienna, Austria ATP 500)

October 23-29: Swiss Indoors Basel (Basel, Switzerland ATP 500)

October 30-November 5: Rolex Paris Masters (Paris, France ATP 1000)

November 12-19: Next Generation ATP Finals (TBC)

November 12-19: Nitto ATP Finals (Turin, Italy) December 29 – January 8: United Cup (Australia WTA 500 Brisbane-Perth-Sydney)

January 1-8: Adelaide International 1 (Adelaide, Australia WTA 500)

January 9-14: Adelaide International 2 (Adelaide, Australia WTA 500)

January 16-29: Australian Open (grand slam in Melbourne, Australia)

February 13-18: Qatar TotalEnergies Open (Doha, Qatar WTA 500)

February 19-25: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (Dubai, UAE WTA 1000)

March 8-19: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells, US WTA 1000)

March 21 – April 2: Miami Open presented by Ita (Miami, USA)

April 3-9: Credit One Charleston Open (US WTA 500 Charleston)

April 17-23: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (Stuttgart, Germany WTA 500)

April 25-May 6: Mutua Madrid Open (Madrid, Spain WTA 1000)

May 8-21: Internazionali BNL dItalia (Rome, Italy WTA 1000)

May 28-June 11: Roland Garros French Open (grand slam Paris, France)

June 19-25: bett1open (Berlin, Germany WTA 500)

June 25 – July 1: Rothesay International (Eastbourne, UK WTA 500)

July 3-16: Wimbledon (Grand Slam in London, UK)

July 31-August 6: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic (San Jose, US WTA 500)

August 7-13: Omnium National Bank presented by Rogers (Montreal, Canada WTA 1000)

August 14-20: Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati, US WTA 1000)

August 28 – September 10: US Open (grand slam in New York, NY, USA)

October/November: WTA Final: TBD

When: June 12-18

Where: Nottingham, UK

What: WTA 250 (Grass) Rothesay classic

When: June 19-25

Where: Birmingham, UK

What: WTA 250 (Grass) Queens Cinch Championships

When: June 19-25

Where: Queens Club, London, UK

What: ATP 500 (grass) Rothesay International

When: June 26 – July 1

Where: Eastbourne, UK

What: ATP 250/WTA 500 (grass) Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic in Hurlingham

When: June 27-30, 2023

Where: The Hurlingham Club, Fulham, London, England

What: The perfect warm-up for Wimbledon

Hospitality arrangements: Ticketmaster.nl The championships, Wimbledon

When: July 3-16

Where: London, UK

What: Grand Slam on grass court

