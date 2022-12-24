Bah nonsense! The MacBook Air’s midnight finish was no match for a toy air hockey table





I’ve seen quite a bit of wear and tear on anodized aluminum, but this cosmetic mishap on my M2 MacBook Air takes the cake. So here’s what happened… It’s Christmas time. On Friday I visited my father. My child received a portable air hockey table as a gift. Batteries are sold separately. My family borrowed batteries from a TV remote control. They didn’t really flood the air hockey table. I put my MacBook Air on my front seat. They live in the forest. No chance of anyone breaking in. So far so good! Then the thing happened. My kid and I left to visit my sister, and I put his hockey table in the front seat. The MacBook Air fit neatly under the hollow part of the hockey table and I didn’t have to think twice about it. My brother-in-law and I were discussing smart home stuff for their new house, and I went outside to grab my MacBook. Then I got frustrated thinking my kid’s drink had somehow spilled onto my MacBook. I took a damp paper towel to the liquid and watched the midnight finish wash right off. The midnight finish was transferred to the paper towel. Oh. Oh no. There’s no going back now. I wondered if Coke could do that, but there were no spilled drinks in the front seat. I took the air hockey table and turned it over. Ugh! Ah! Ahhh! It was the toys. One of the AA batteries in the air hockey table had leaked around the battery cover and right onto the cover of my midnight M2 MacBook Air. So here we are. It’s Christmas so I can’t be mad, and it’s purely a cosmetic issue. The now white finish over the aluminum actually shimmers when you turn it under a light. It looks pretty cool, but it’s not something I want to see all the time. I ordered one obsidian colored Dbrand skin that should arrive next week or so. Oh, I wish batteries weren’t sold separately. FTC: We use automatic affiliate links that generate revenue. More. Watch 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

