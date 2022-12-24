A brief history of the Brooklyn Dodgers baseball team

Mention baseball and even the greenest sports fan will probably think of pitching icon Sandy Koufax in his classic number 32 blue and white Dodgers jersey. One of the most beloved and renowned teams in the world, the Dodgers have been a source of pride for Major League Baseball (MLB) fans from Long Island to the West Coast since their inception in 1883. such an understanding? And why are they still called the Brooklyn Dodgers despite their hometown being Los Angeles? Read on for more history on one of baseball’s most successful teams in the world.

The pride of Brooklyn

Before we go back to the beginning, let’s address the elephant in the room. Before the Dodgers took their title from the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team had made a name for itself as one of the most well-supported and adored teams in baseball history in a location as far from Los Angeles as possible. 1957, Brooklyn. The Brooklyn Dodgers left their hometown alongside their main rivals, the Giants, in a move that left behind a string of heartbreaks but ultimately catapulted the already famous team to new heights. Now let’s go back to a time before the Boys in Blue became the sweethearts of Los Angeles.

Where it all started

Before all the fame and glory, the Dodgers were known by the much less memorable name of the Brooklyn Grays, a team founded in 1883 by longtime baseball fan Charles Byrne. At their first home, Washington Park, the team grew from strength to strength before finally making a name for themselves when they secured the 1889 American Association League Championship title under a new name, the Brooklyn Bridegrooms, also known as the Superbas. After getting their first big win, the Superbas moved to the National League where they extended their winning streak and won the championship title in their first season. Being the first team in history to achieve such a feat, it is no wonder that the team began to attract great interest from sponsors and players alike.

New owner, same winning mentality

After winning a second national title in 1900, interest in the team, now called the Brooklyn Bridegrooms, skyrocketed, leading to then-manager Ned Hanlon setting his sights on owning the team in order to move them to Baltimore . Luckily for Brooklyn, loyal fan and co-owner of the team, Charles Ebbets stepped in, nearly bankrupting him to buy the team, keep them in their hometown (for now, at least), even going so far as to build a brand new building . stadium, the now famous Ebbets Field. Built on a former garbage dump called Pigtown, the new baseball stadium would become one of the most iconic stadiums of baseball’s golden age when completed in 1913.

A swing and a miss

As their hometown stadium continued to go from strength to strength, the following years proved rocky for the Superbas, whose fame led to several key players being poached from the lineup. After narrowly avoiding a 100-loss streak in 1904 to finish in sixth place in the National League, fans hoped the bad luck for the embattled team would come to an end. Unfortunately, the blows would continue to fall as they posted a record low of 48-104 in the 1905 season in Ned Hanlon’s final season as manager. While their fans tried hard not to lose hope, the team continued to struggle despite being under new management, with the 1900s proving a difficult time for the former champions.

Becoming the Dodgers

In 1911, after a long run of disappointing results and without a finish above fifth place, the team changed its name to the Brooklyn Trolley Dodgers. This name was soon shortened to just Dodgers before being changed again in 1914 when the team became the Robins. The Robins would finally show their fans that their faith was well placed, with the titular Wilbert Robinson partially pulling the team out of its slump before retiring in late 1931. At that point, the team decided to return to the Dodgers. , a name it has retained ever since.

The end of an era

After many rough years, the Dodgers finally found their feet in the late 1930s and finally pulled ahead of the pack to finish in third place in 1939, their highest ranking since 1916. The rest, you might say, is history, as the Dodgers went. to pick up National League pennants in 1941, 1947, 1949, 1953, and 1953. Unfortunately, a World Series victory eluded the team, at least until 1955 when the team defeated the Yankees to record their first World Series- title won. This wave of success was a prelude to the team’s move to Los Angeles where they would continue their winning streak. In their new home, the Los Angeles Dodgers would shape baseball history even further, eventually cementing their place in the history books as one of the most profitable teams in MLB.