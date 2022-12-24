Cricket Australia vs South Africa second test, Scott Boland chose Josh Hazlewood, cricket team





Victorian hero Scott Boland will play the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, with Australian captain Pat Cummins confirming Josh Hazlewood will not return for the second Test against South Africa. Speaking to reporters on Sunday morning, Cummins revealed Australia would not make any changes to the starting eleven from the series opener in Brisbane. Hazlewood missed the second Test against the West Indies in Adelaide and last week’s Gabba Test against the Proteas due to a minor side tension complaint. Watch Australia v South Africa. Every test match live and ad break in the game on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > The New South Welshman, who has taken 217 Test wickets since his debut in 2014, stated he was not quite ready to return for the Boxing Day Test, leaving the national selectors without a difficult decision to make. We gave Joshy (Hazlewood) every chance, but it just got to a point where (he) felt more than anyone else that he was a little undersized, explains Cummins. It’s actually a characteristic of the man, he said himself, ‘I’m not feeling very well, so he kind of pulled himself out of the squad. We talk a lot about how we (as a team) need a team mentality and I think this is another great example. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Nortie Matters Aussie Short Ball | 00:42 Despite having only played five Tests since his debut, Boland has become a household name for his remarkable performance with Australian whites, averaging 10.36 with the ball. Paceman claimed 6-7 on Test debut at MCG last summer, destroying England’s middle order and cementing his name in Ashes folklore. Speaking to reporters at the MCG on Friday, Boland said he didn’t know if he would get another chance to represent his country on Boxing Day. I’m not sure. I hope so, but I’m not sure, Boland said. I haven’t actually heard anything. Obviously I really hope I get to play, but I think we have some big training sessions in the next few days. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Josh Hazlewood from Australia. Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images Source: Getty Images Australian XI for Boxing Day Test David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/australia-reveals-starting-xi-for-mcg-test-in-boxing-day-bombshell/news-story/c5410f967dc3c238f9faf2ee889bc8e9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos