Michigan State football Khary Crump takes plea deal in tunnel fight





The Michigan state football player facing the most serious allegations in the Michigan Stadium tunnel incident has accepted a plea deal. Khary Crump agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor assault/assault and disorderly conduct of persons. He was originally charged with assault with a deadly weapon on Nov. 23 by Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit. Crump, 21, will appear in 15th District Court in Ann Arbor by Zoom on Jan. 5 at 9 a.m. to accept the plea deal, his attorney, Mike Nichols, told the Free Press. Once he completes his probation under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, all charges will be dismissed and erased from his record. Nichols said Michigan player Gemon Green, of whom Crump was videotaped waving his helmet at Green during the Oct. 29 incident, was consulted on the plea deal. The agreement also involved Crump writing an apology letter to Green. This is a step, Crump said in a statement to the Free Press. Writing the apology to Gemon was one step. I do this step by step. I’m working on KJ the man, KJ the student and KJ the athlete. All I can say is stay tuned. Nichols said Crump, who had already transferred from Arizona to MSU ahead of the 2021 season, does not plan to enter the transfer portal after the incident in which he and six other MSU players were charged with two incidents involving Green and UM teammate JaDen McBurrows if the Spartans were involved. walked to their locker room after losing 29-7. The apology he wrote to Gemon was sincere. Slowly but surely, he’s pulling himself out of a terribly dark place, Nichols told the Free Press. I predict this kid will end up being a great comeback story. A DECISION?Tom Izzo ‘totally upset’ about Big Ten handling tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium The two lesser charges each come with $500 fines for each charge and a maximum of 93 days in jail, though Nichols doesn’t expect Crump to face jail time. After being suspended for the final four games of the season, Crump has yet to miss the first eight games of the 2023 season by the Big Ten. MSU linebacker Jacoby Windmon faces one felony and assault charge for the incident involving U-Ms Green, who, according to police records, suffered an abrasion above his right eyelid, a cut in the corner of his right eye and an injury to the right side of his upper lip. Five others defensive ends Zion Young, Itayvion Tank Brown and Brandon Wright; and defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White were charged with one count of felony aggravated assault in the incident involving McBurrows, who suffered a cartilage fracture in his nose and a small tear in his lower left back, according to police documents. MSU coach Mel Tucker suspended all seven players for the final four games of the Spartans season, along with another who was ultimately not charged for the incident. All but Crump are reinstated and are not punished further by the Big Ten. Contact Chris Solari:[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter@chrissolari. Learn more about the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans Newsletter.

