BREAKING: Italian tennis beauty under scanner for faking COVID vaccination to compete in tournaments





According to the latest news, Italian tennis star Camila Giorgi used false vaccination documents to travel abroad. During the covid-19 pandemic, the rules regarding travel were very strict. When travel guidelines eased, countries opted for a strict guideline to admit only vaccinated emigrants. For most parts of the world, such as Australia and America, visitors needed a vaccination certificate to travel to the country. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad While a few, like Djokovic, openly disagreed and participated in tournaments, Giorgis’s case is one of a kind. Here is the detailed information about the same. Camila Giorgi used false vaccination documents to travel abroad ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad According to the latest release of the Italian newspaper La Repubblica Camila Giorgi is also one of the clients of a doctor who provided false covid-19 vaccination certificates. As the police investigate the matter, it is interesting to note that the tennis star used it to attend tennis tournaments abroad. Giorgi last appeared at the US Open. She crashed out of the tournament after her first round defeat. It is striking that the Italian was also present at a full-fledged American hard court swing that requires mandatory vaccination. DIVE DEEPER Limp all day Sad person Rafael Nadal’s painful journey with anti-inflammatories for a drastic change in personal life As Italian police take action following the revelation, it will be interesting to see how WTA reacts to the news. Alex De Minaur had a similar accusation earlier this year ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad The Australian tennis star was on the list of 2,200 suspects who used forged certificates for covid-19 vaccination. Notably, Minaur received his first dose in London, while he took the second dose in Spain. Tennis ATP Masters 1000 Paris Masters AccorHotels Arena. Paris, France Alex de Minaur of Australia in action during his third round match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes With no confirmation against the Australian tennis star, he came out and rejected the claims. The news came out in February this year and the police have not yet confirmed anything against the Australian tennis star. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad Watch this story:Rafael Nadal shows off true class after Wimbledon pullout as he thanks all BTS staff on camera On the other hand, in the case of Giorgis, the Italian has not made any statement. It will be interesting to see how she reacts to the news. And how will the tennis authorities react if found guilty?

