Sports
2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship schedule
The full schedule for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships to be held in Halifax and Moncton, NB (always east):
AROUND ROBIN
Monday December 26
In Moncton, NB
Finland vs. Switzerland, 11 am
Latvia vs. United States, 4 p.m
At Halifax
Sweden vs. Austria, 1:30 p.m
Czech Republic vs. Canada6:30 pm
___
Tuesday December 27
In Moncton, NB
Finland vs. Slovakia, 11 am
Switzerland vs. Latvia, 4 p.m
At Halifax
Germany vs. Sweden, 1:30 p.m
Austria vs. Czech Republic, 6:30 p.m
___
Wednesday December 28
In Moncton, NB
Slovakia vs. United States, 4 p.m
At Halifax
Canada vs. Germany, 6:30 p.m
___
Thursday December 29
In Moncton, NB
Latvia vs. Finland, 11 am
United States vs. Switzerland, 4 p.m
At Halifax
Sweden vs. Czech Republic, 1:30 p.m
Austria vs. Canada6:30 pm
___
Friday December 30
In Moncton, NB
Slovakia vs. Latvia, 1:30 p.m
At Halifax
Germany vs. Austria, 4 p.m
___
Saturday December 31
In Moncton, NB
Switzerland vs. Slovakia, 11 am
United States vs. Finland, 4 p.m
At Halifax
Czech Republic vs. Germany, 1:30 p.m
Canada against Sweden, 6.30pm
___
PLAY OFFS
Monday January 2
Quarterfinals
In Moncton, NB
Quarterfinal 1, 11am
Quarterfinals 3 p.m
At Halifax
Quarterfinal 2, 1:30 p.m
Quarterfinal 4, 6:30 p.m
___
Wednesday, January 4
Semi-finals
At Halifax
Semifinal 1, 2.30pm
Semifinal 2, 6.30pm
___
Thursday, January 5
Third place
At Halifax
Losers semifinals, 2.30pm
Championship
At Halifax
Semifinal winners, 6.30pm
___
RELEGATION BRACKET
At Halifax
Fifth A vs. Fifth B
(Best of 3)
Monday January 2
First game, 9:30 am
Wednesday, January 4
Second game, 11 a.m
Thursday, January 5
x-Third game, 11am
x – only played when needed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thestar.com/sports/hockey/worldjuniors/2022/12/24/2023-iihf-world-junior-hockey-championship-schedule.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Disney Channel actor Orlando Brown pleads not guilty to assault charges
- 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship schedule
- It was the week before Christmas: Mawer’s 2022 in review
- Xi Jinping stresses boosting China’s agricultural strength at key rural labor conference
- British Sunac criticizes homeless man when asked if he is running a business
- US weather warnings as Arctic freeze grips northern hemisphere
- NICU babies get a makeover at Children’s National Hospital
- Senator Richard Shelby has evolved and prospered for 44 years in Congress
- Legislative elections will be held in March-April, Imran Khan ThePipaNews
- New themed ID tag station added to Tower Hotel giveaways at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- BREAKING: Italian tennis beauty under scanner for faking COVID vaccination to compete in tournaments
- 7 Countries, 7 Traditional Christmas Holidays | THE INTERNATIONAL