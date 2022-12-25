Felix at the helm of table tennis

By Morissa Lindsay

Newly elected president of the Barbados Table Tennis Association (BTTA), Marguerita Felix, said the local sport is at its lowest level ever and with this change of guard they intend to market table tennis across the country .

Longtime driver Felix defeated national coach Julia Morris-Young 13-7 after former president Dale Rudder indicated he was not interested in running again due to personal and work-related matters when the BTTA’s annual general meeting was held on Wednesday night in his house was kept. base at Nursery Drive, Constitution Road, St Michael.

Table tennis is at its lowest point since I started in the early 1990s, so now we have to rebuild and one of the things we want to do is market the sport. Let people know the benefits of table tennis, because as our international slogan says, table tennis is for everyone for life, Felix explained.

During an interview with Barbados todayFelix, an international table tennis referee who is certified to train others in the Latin America region and also holds a level two coaching certificate, said there are many benefits when it comes to the sport and she wants to see it grow within communities.

We want to do Bridgetown, then we move to Speightstown, Oistins, we go to different places around the island to market the sport and show people the benefits of table tennis. We also want to work with the National Sports Council to get all training sessions started in the community centers. So we need to market the sport and let people know what we’re doing.

It’s a tall order, we have people who are willing and what we’re going to do is get people on board. Everyone brings the table tennis family, interested parties and we will make a plan together. There’s a lot of planning involved, it’s not just coming to the table tennis center, knocking and coming back. It’s about planning, arranging things to market the sport, explains Felix.

The new chairman, who was also secretary and treasurer in the past, noted that table tennis is for everyone. She made the remarks based on the weeks-long standoff within the BTTA, while thanking BTTA Registrar for the AGM (only) David Bowen, as well as the Barbados Olympic Association and National Sports Council for their intervention.

She also named acting deputy director of the NSC Adrian Donovan and deputy director Emerson Bascombe.

In his retirement, President Dale Rudder assured members that he will still be there to help the sport that is close to his heart.

John Pilgrim, another longtime member of the BTTA, defeated former Vice President David Harris 14-4, while Philip Hackett is the new Secretary after going unopposed for the position.

Stephanie Greaves is the new assistant secretary/treasurer, while Beverly Sealy takes over the reins of treasurer. No stranger to the BTTA, Everton Forde is the athlete representative and Peter Riley takes over as the official representative.

In a three-way contest for two councilors to sit on the board, coach Nicole Alleyne received the nod 13-9 over Wilmont Goddards. David Harris, a longtime table tennis faithful, again failed in an attempt to get on the board after scoring just seven votes.

Felix also took the time to thank the former BTTA committee and wish them well.

[email protected]

Read our epaper. Fast. actually. Free.

Sign up and stay informed about Barbados’ FREE latest news.