Georgiev named NHL’s second star of the week
Washington Capital’s left wing Alex OvechkinColorado Avalanche goaltender Alexander Georgiev and downtown Vancouver Canucks Elijah Pettersson have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending December 25.
FIRST STAR – ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS
Ovechkin went 2-4-6 in three games to propel the Capitals (19-13-4, 32 points) to a perfect week and pass Gordy Howe for the second on the NHL’s all-time goals list. He opened the week with an assist at the Washington marker that kickstarted a multi-goal comeback in a 4–3 overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings on December 19 and added several more helpers in a 3–2 overtime win over Detroit. the Ottawa Senators December 22. Ovechkin ended the week by creating a historic night at Washington’s Capital One Arena, going 2-1-3 in a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets, including goal No. 801 with 1:38 left. the first period to tie Howe and target No. 802 into an empty net with 60 seconds left in the final frame to tie ‘Mr. Hockey” for the second most goals in NHL history. Ovechkin (22-19-41 in 36 GP), who leads all Capitals skaters and is seventh in the NHL with 22 goals in 2022-23, is on schedule for his 10th career 50-goal season and is now 93 behind breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record for most goals in NHL history.
SECOND STAR – ALEXANDAR GEORGIEV, G, COLORADO AVALANCHE
Georgiev led the NHL in wins (3) – all of which required extra time – as he stopped 82 of 85 shots he faced to post a 3-0-0 record for the week (.94 GAA, .965 SV%, 1 SO) and help the Avalanche (19-11-2, 40 points) to third in the Central Division. He opened the week by stopping all 26 shots he faced to record his 10th career shutout in a 1–0 victory over the New York Islanders on December 19. 21 followed by a 37-save performance in a 3-2 overtime win over the Nashville Predators Dec 23. the top-10 goaltenders this season in wins (15; t-5th), goals against average (2.36; 6th), and save percentage (.925; 6th).
THIRD STAR – ELIAS PETTERSSON, C, VANCOUVER CANUCKS
Pettersson tied for the League lead in assists and points 2-5-7 in two games to lift the Canucks (15-15-3, 33 points) to a 2-1-0 week. Pettersson did not play in Vancouver’s 5–1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on December 19 due to illness. He returned to the lineup 2-3-5, including three points in the third period capped by a 1:20 tie in regulation, in an eventual 6-5 shootout win over the Seattle Kraken on December 22 . It was Pettersson’s fourth time to record five or more points in a game, breaking a tie with Alexander Mogilny (3x) for most five-point outings in franchise history. He ended the week with two assists in a 5–2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on December 23. The 24-year-old forward leads all Canucks skaters in 2022-23 going 15-26-41 in 31 games, including a team-high 13 multi-point appearances.
|
