USA Cricket Individual Director names Houston, Lauderhill and San Francisco as likely cities for 2024 T20 World Cup





Avinash Gaje, one of USA Cricket's individual directors, has revealed that Houston, Lauderhill and San Francisco are the likely cities to host T20 World Cup matches in 2024. In a wide range interview of RevSportz, Gaje talked about the board's forthcoming plans to host the event, which could see about fifteen matches between the three cities mentioned above. He also raised the tantalizing possibility that the hugely popular Indian cricket team would play the tournament opener at a packed, 70,000-seat venue in San Francisco. While the US has eight ICC-accredited T20 cricket grounds at its disposal, in cities such as Lauderhill, Morrisville, Chicago, Indianapolis, Houston, Dallas and Los Angeles; it is only The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill and Smart Choice Moosa Stadium or Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston that Gaje lists as likely World Cup host sites. Prairie View Cricket Ground in Houston could host T20 World Cup matches in 2024 The Bay Area, home to many cricket-loving immigrants from South Asia, does not yet have a proper cricket stadium. Although, US partner Major League Cricket plans to redevelop the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose in a future stadium with a capacity of 15,000. All this leads to speculation that the location of 70,000 that Gaje is referring to is the Oakland Coliseum, home of the Oakland A baseball team, which could hold up to 64,829 spectators, depending on the stadium configuration. The interview also touched on Gaje's passion for cricket and his desire to provide a good path for the local youth, which has led to his involvement in the US cricket scene for the past twenty years. Finally, there was talk of the possible participation of cricket in the Olympic Games, which would give a great boost to the development of the sport in the country. Gaje stated that he is 99.9% confident that ICC's application for the LA 2028 Olympics will be approved, though the final decision will be made officially by the Olympic Committee in March 2023.

