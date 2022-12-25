Not only Federer and del Potro said goodbye to tennisnet.com





The 2022 season on the ATP Tour will also be remembered as a season in which many deserving and great players retired. by tennisnet.com last edit: Dec 24, 2022, 10:00 am ©Getty Images Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gilles Simon and Bruno Soares At some point it’s time to move on to something new. Or as Serena Williams put it before the US Open 2022: to develop further. Which, in the case of some of the stars on the ATP tour for the past 12 months, meant: Servus, ciao, baba, then I’m out. Roger Federer’s tearful farewell at the Laver Cup in London and Juan Martin del Potro’s in Buenos Aires in the spring are certainly memorable. But we don’t want to forget the following, now former, top stars: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga : The Frenchman said goodbye at Roland Garros, at best Tsonga worked his way up to fifth place in the ATP world rankings. In addition to his playful class, Jo was always a man who captivated the audience with his charisma. Kevin Anderson : Secretly, quietly and quietly, a two-time Grand Slam finalist also said goodbye. Anderson, who came to professional tennis through the college circus in the US, was in the finals of the US Open 2017 (lost to Rafael Nadal) and Wimbledon 2018 (lost to Novak Djokovic). The native South African will be remembered by Austrian tennis fans primarily as Dominic Thiem’s ​​early opponent. Phillip Kohlschreiber : Kohli also did not announce his resignation extensively, but simply created facts after his elimination at the qualifying tournament in Wimbledon. With the record winner in Munich (three titles), one of tennis’s great aesthetes retires. Gilles Simon : Simon never played fast, but successfully: 504 match wins are on the Frenchman’s final balance, and 14 individual titles were eventually achieved. The farewell at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Paris-Bercy was therefore cordial. In addition, fans will have to get used to an ATP tour without Sam Querrey, Sergiy Stakhovsky, Andreas Seppi, Tommy Robredo, Marc Lopez, Bruno Soares and especially Oliver Marach.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennisnet.com/en/news/the-tennis-year-2022-not-only-federer-and-del-potro-said-goodbye The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos