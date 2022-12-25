Canada hosts world junior hockey in the shadow of a scandal

The Junior Hockey World Cup will be held in Canada for the next two weeks, overshadowed by Hockey Canada’s handling of explosive sexual assault allegations.

The national hockey board has been embroiled in controversy for months after it was revealed in May that it had settled a lawsuit with a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by several members of the 2018 world youth team. In July, the Halifax Regional Police began investigating allegations that members of the 2003 team sexually assaulted a woman and filmed the attack during that tournament.

No charges have been filed. Last week, police in London, Ontario, said they have reason to believe a woman was sexually assaulted by five players on that Canadian 2018 team.

Hockey Canada executives also revealed in July that they have paid $8.9 million in sexual assault settlements since 1989, excluding the 2018 deal. The organization elected a new board of directors on Dec. 17 and is still seeking a new CEO. The previous board resigned and President and CEO Scott Smith was ousted as a result of the controversies.

Halifax’s Kyle Wagner said the scandals have sparked discussions in the locker room of his eight-year-old son’s team ahead of this year’s junior world tournament, jointly hosted by Halifax and Moncton, New Brunswick. The event starts Monday.

An eight-year-old is smart, because my son knows there’s controversy in hockey this year, and while he doesn’t know many details, he knows that some things were done that were wrong and horrible, Wagner said.

The revelation that Hockey Canada maintained a fund that used small hockey memberships to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual assault claims, sparked an uproar earlier this year. Sponsors backed out, the national sports minister stripped Hockey Canada of federal funding, and the leaders of the governing bodies were sharply questioned by parliament.

Hockey Canada’s new president, retired judge Hugh L. Fraser, felt it was his duty to step up and help heal the sport with eight freshly minted directors.

Very disheartening, very disheartening, Fraser said of his reaction to Hockey Canada’s disastrous 2022 in a recent interview with The Canadian Press. I had the same question everyone was asking: How could this happen?

The reaction from the public and politicians was swift.

It’s hard for anyone in Canada to trust someone at Hockey Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on July 19. He also said that there should be a real reckoning with the organization.

Now it’s up to Fraser, who has nearly three decades of experience on the Ontario Court of Justice in Ottawa, and the board to elect a new CEO and chart the future of Hockey Canada over a special one-year term.

When I look at some of the things that happened, the allegations of abuse and even racism, misogyny, you really feel like if you get a chance to get involved, do something, help change something, you opportunity should not pass. he told CP.

Fraser, whose son Mark played seven seasons in the NHL and is now the Toronto Maple Leafs manager of culture and inclusion, had some painful moments as a black man with black kids in minor hockey. He wants to leave the game in a better place.

You hear things, Fraser said. There were a few times when other players came over and said, Someone called your son the N word. We occasionally had fans who really misbehaved and created a really awkward atmosphere. As much as we’ve seen the positives, many, many positives as a person of color, you haven’t seen many people similar to you in your sport.

There were difficult times.

But why would Fraser, who competed for Canada in the 1976 Olympics on the track, want to add this daunting task to a board in the twilight of a career that still spans several roles, including the Court of Arbitration for Sport?

Not quite to the point where I’m ready to sit back and take it easy, he said. A huge challenge, but at the same time a huge opportunity.

For now, fans will try to focus on Canada’s bid for a second consecutive World Junior Championship and third in the past four years.

The New Brunswick government has included a good conduct clause in its financing contract with Hockey Canada for the tournament. The contract stipulates that the Hockey Canada representatives must be of good character and must not engage in unethical conduct during the event.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said Hockey Canada’s leadership change has paved the way for the Mayor of Moncton and myself to focus on hockey and the benefits our two cities have to offer.