Ruthless Elena Rybakina destroys Iga Swiatek





2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has absolutely destroyed Iga Swiatek in the World Tennis League. In the first match of the World Tennis League final, Rybakina – representing the Hawks team – defeated Swiatek from the Kites team 6-3 6-1. In the first game of the match, Rybakina saved a break point and avoided an early break. After saving a break point in the first game, Rybakina earned the first break of the game in the second game to open a 2-0 lead. In the third game, Swiatek had two break points to get the break back but didn’t realize it as Rybakina went 3-0 up. After missing three early break points, Swiatek made her fifth break point in the fifth game to cut the deficit to 3-2. However, an early break failed to affect Rybakina, who again broke Swiatek in the eighth game to lead 5-3. In the ninth game – when Rybakina served for the first set – Swiatek missed three break points when the Kazakh managed to serve out for the opener. Rybakina impressively got the job done in straight sets against Swiatek After winning the first set, Rybakina broke Swiatek in the very first game of the second set and went up by a set and a break. In the fourth game, Rybakina saved a break point to go 3-1. After claiming an early break and then saving a break point, Rybakina also broke Swiatek in the fifth and seventh games to take a commanding two-set win. Rybakina has been great throughout the World Tennis League. In her first match in the World Tennis League, Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka 0-6 6-1 10-6. Next, Rybakina defeated 2022 WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia 7-5 6-1. After having victories over Sabalenka and Garcia, Rybakina also turned in a great performance against three-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek. Rybakina and Swiatek previously played against each other in Ostrava in 2021. At the time, Swiatek claimed a straight-set win. The World Tennis League is not a WTA event, but at least Rybakina now knows she can definitely play well against Swiatek.

