Junior Hockey World Cup kicks off against the backdrop of Hockey Canada’s ongoing struggles

Canada’s Shane Wright celebrates a goal against Switzerland during the third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship pre-tournament hockey action in Moncton, NB, on Dec. 19.Ron Ward/The Canadian Press

The Junior Hockey World Cup resumes its traditional Boxing Day start on Monday, only this time under very different circumstances.

Hockey Canada’s flagship event, featuring the best young players from around the world, comes amid the fallout from alleged sexual assault scandals that have rocked the organization for the past eight months.

As fans return to the seats, sponsors stay away and a cloud hangs over the organizing organization, which struggles to change its direction with new leadership.

Nearly 90 percent of tickets to attend games held in Moncton and Halifax have already been sold, a marked increase from the average of less than 2,000 spectators who attended tournaments held in Edmonton over the summer.

Fans are eager to get a glimpse of one of Canada’s strongest teams in years, led by Connor Bedard and Shane Wright, both considered generational talents. The Canadians easily won each of their pre-tournament exhibition matches in Moncton over Switzerland and Slovakia. They will play their first game of the preliminary round against the Czech Republic in Halifax on Monday evening.

All the support from the fans in Moncton has been incredible, Team Canada captain Wright said earlier this week. They’ve encouraged us since we’ve been here, and we love that as players. It’s nice to be on home soil and have Canadian fans cheering us on.

Major sponsors have shown no such enthusiasm. They canceled the tournament in the summer, it was moved from last winter after players from multiple teams were infected with COVID-19 and are still sidelined.

The Bank of Nova Scotia, Tim Hortons, Telus, Esso and others first stopped supporting Hockey Canada events last June, in response to the organization’s handling of allegations of an alleged sexual assault in 2018.

In October, corporate partners further distanced themselves from Hockey Canada following parliamentary hearings in Ottawa, where then-interim chairman Andrea Skinner defended the organization’s actions and opposed calls for a change in leadership.

Within days, a number of sponsors announced that they would be withdrawing all financial support for Hockey Canada’s men’s programming for the entire 2022-23 season. Canadian Tire went one step further and cut ties with the organization permanently.

Following that announcement, Sobeys confirmed it chose not to renew its Hockey Canada sponsorship, which was limited to the women’s national team when that deal expired in June, saying company executives are disgusted by the allegations and the organization’s response . Hankook Tire also permanently ended its sponsorship.

And Hockey Canada’s official supplier, Bauer Hockey, drew support for the men’s teams, including providing free equipment such as helmets and gloves. It said profits from equipment Hockey Canada purchased in the future would be diverted to programs for underrepresented groups.

Skinner, CEO Scott Smith and the entire board of directors subsequently resigned. Sponsors last weekend welcomed the election of a new board that will oversee Hockey Canada and hire a CEO, but some are waiting to see what actions leaders take before considering restoring support.

In an emailed statement, Bank of Nova Scotia chief marketing officer Laura Curtis Ferrera wrote that the election of a new board represents progress and reiterated previous calls to take the sport to the next level.

We believe that hockey stands at an important time in its history, wrote Curtis Ferrera. We believe this is an important step in a long journey to regain Canadians’ trust and we, along with hockey fans from coast to coast, will continue to hold Hockey Canada accountable.

Currently, our Hockey Canada sponsorship hiatus remains in effect as we await strategic direction from the new board and selection of a new leadership team. In the end, our point of view has still not changed: the time for change has long passed.

Tim Hortons spokesman Michael Oliveira also confirmed that there have been no changes to the brand’s plans to withhold sponsorship support for the 2022-23 season. He declined further comment.

In addition, BDO Canada continues to pause its partnership, and in a statement, the company said it will monitor Hockey Canada’s progress on measures the organization outlined in July to prevent future abuses.

Chevrolet Canada also confirmed that sponsorship is still on hold, though it welcomed the new board of directors as a step in the right direction.

We love hockey and will continue to evaluate our support and sponsorship going forward to ensure that this organization, under her new leadership, aligns with our values, spokesperson Jennifer Wright wrote in an emailed statement.

Originally, the tournament was to be held in Russia, but the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) moved it and banned the Russian team in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. In May, Halifax and Moncton were announced as co-hosts.

Host cities usually have several years to prepare, but Halifax and Moncton were already working on a joint proposal for a future event and soon stepped into thin air.

Mike Savage, the mayor of Halifax, has no regrets about the decision. Team Canada plays its four qualifying round matches at the 10,500 seat Scotiabank Center and they are all sold out.

People are pumped for this, Savage said. Downtown Halifax and Dartmouth will be awesome. I am happy to host it. We’re going to put on a good show.

Team USA will play its first four games at the 8,800-seat Avenir Center in Moncton.

John Wishart, the CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton, said he was shocked this summer to see matches in Edmonton for very few people.

In contrast, there was no empty chair here on Monday, Wishart said, referring to Canada’s 6-0 victory over Switzerland. The mood was great.

Restaurants and hoteliers are hoping for an economic boost in both host cities.

After the last two and a half years of COVID, this is gravy on the turkey, Wishart said.

The Edmonton summer replay went poorly as it was held amid numerous allegations against Hockey Canada. Previously, the organization had quietly settled a complaint with a 20-year-old woman who alleged she had been sexually assaulted in 2018 by members of that year’s World Junior Team after a fundraiser in London, Ont. The complainant sought $3.55 million in damages; it is not clear how much she received.

In a recent filing with the Ontario Court of Justice, London police investigators said they had reasonable grounds to believe that five players participated in a group attack against her.

In addition, an investigation is underway into an alleged assault on a woman in Halifax by members of the Canadian team during the 2003 World Junior Championships. This week, a Halifax police spokesman said investigators are taking different paths and will take the time necessary to conduct a thorough investigation.

The governments of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick required Hockey Canada players, coaches and staff to undergo an enhanced screening process and undergo sexual assault and consent training. Managers within the IIHF, the world governing body of ice hockey, also had to undergo the same training.