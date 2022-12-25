How a geographically small country has exploded in numbers and acclaim over the centuries





Rarely does the hosting of a global tourna [1] ment has gained so many converts almost overnight. But the sheer majesty of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar did just that against all odds – topped off by a never-before [1] seen pulsating finale that sim [1] ply took his breath away. The Amir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thanis tweets fol [1] the end of the World Cup [1] summarize the essence of what the mega event mani [1] partied. Qatar has fulfilled its promise to deliver an ex [1] He tweeted a unique tournament from the land of the Arabs, which offers the peoples of the world an opportunity to learn about the enriched and authentic Arab culture and values. From the beautiful condition [1] state-of-the-art stadiums, sophisti [1] coordinated organization with an emphasis on seamless trans [1] portation, the overall safety and security to the festive atmosphere, the warmth and hospitality of the local people and the world [1] class events and activities, it had everything a fan could only dream of. A recurring – and popular – statement across the country, the region and the world at large was that the Qatar edition was the best ever in the history of the tournament due to sheer quality – a sentiment echoed by none other than FIFA President Giovanni Infantino in a press. Speaking of numbers, the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar set an impressive record [1] trend of 3,404,252 fans over 29 days – from Novem [1] from December 20 to 18.





Last Sunday’s final at the electric Lusail Stadium, where Argentina beat France 4-2 in a heart-pounding shootout to lift the trophy, was attended by 88,966 spectators. The turnout for the last game pushed the cu [1] mulative total for this FIFA World Cup to over 3.4 million [1] lion spectators, with an av [1] average attendance capacity of 96.3%. It ranks only third in terms of visitor history. The US leads the list in 1994 with 3,587,538 fans, while Brazil takes second place in 2014 with 3,429,873. At the end of the Qatar 2022 group stage, there were 2,457,059 fans, while the Round of 16 in the stadiums was attended by 411,609 fans in eight matches. In the quarter-finals, 245,221 fans were present in the stadiums – 43,893 in the Croatia-Brazil match in Edu [1] cation City Stadium; 44,198 in the Morocco vs Portugal showdown at Al Thumama Stadium; 88,235 fans in the Netherlands-Argentina nl [1] counter at Lusail Stadium, and another 68,895 at the France-England rumble at Al Bayt Stadium. A total of 157,260 fans joined [1] made the semi-final in Lu [1] Sail and Al Bayt stadiums: the Argentina-Croatia match attracted 88,966 fans, while Morocco [1] France’s header at Al Bayt Stadium had 68,294 fans. The third place in the play-off between Morocco and Croa [1] tia at the Khalifa International Stadium was watched by 44,137 fans. In total, the organizers estimate that more than 1.4 million fans from all over the world visited Qatar for the mega event. The Qatar edition also had television viewers around the world hooked in record numbers. In the front [1] attitude, the World Cup final set a new record for viewers in France with an average of 24.1 million viewers watching the humdinger. Previously, in Japan, the group match between Japan and Costa Rica on November 27 averaged 36.37 million viewers. This surpassed the crowd of their incredible comeback against Germany on the tour [1] opening opener with over 10 million – making it 74% higher than the average [1] audience in the group stage at the FIFA World Cup in 2018! But what took the crown in fan convenience was how thousands of them were able to attend more than one game a day – the first time this has been made possible in modern World Cup history. The transportation was particularly praised by all newcomers, with the Doha Metro, Lusail Tram, Mowasalat (Karwa) buses, multiple taxi services and the Education City and Msheireb trams safely ferryed [1] millions. Mowasalat also deployed 4,000 buses and a workforce of more than 18,000 employees from 90 countries, including thousands of specially trained drivers. As many as 26.8 million passengers were safely transported across all services, including the public bus and Metrolink network, which operated for hours on more than 200 routes during the tournament. Another milestone was the deployment of approximately 900 E-buses, which reduced the event’s carbon footprint to an equivalent of the carbon uptake of 18,078 trees. When they weren’t watching the action, the fans were in the crowd [1] with numerous entertainment events, including the FIFA Fan Festival, Corniche Acti [1] but also music and fashion shows. The largest fashion show in the world took place at the 974 Sta [1] on the eve of the final. More than 530,000 people attended the entertainment events daily throughout the tour [1] according to or [1] ganisers. At the FIFA Fan Festival in Al Bidda Park, easily the focal point of the festivities, more than 1.8 million fans enjoyed live broadcasts and entertainment. Kicking off on November 19, the FIFA Fan Festival was the focal point for both local and international fans throughout the tournament, showing every FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 game on an iconic 1,800 square meter screen and providing free entertainment . [1] featuring some of the music world’s most famous celebrities.





The 145,000 square meter venue with a capacity of 40,000 welcomed an average of 70,000 visitors per day. Last but not least, Qatar boosted its image as one of the world’s safest countries by returning zero major crime – which cannot even be said of the most [1] advanced countries with mas [1] sieve security devices. Again it was a repeat [1] ring themed with visitors, who were impressed with how easy it was to move from one place to another [1] other. Throughout the World Cup, the famous Doha Metro has cycled completely free of charge! To state the obvious, the World Cup is a prelude to great things to come. Qatar is the next host of the Asian Football Cup in 2023, the World Swimming Cham [1] pioneers in 2024, the World Table Tennis Championships [1] on ships in 2025 and the Asian Games in 2030 (the second time after 2006). However, the next bigger dream is the aspi [1] rations for the 2036 Olympics. Given the awe and ease with which it has just completed what has been widely called the greatest World Cup ever, it can [1] are not calculated. TAILPIECE: The World Cup saw many converts – not least from Britain, who was one of the countries [1] is trying to lose the 2022 bid for Qatar and for years the media subjected the country to unjustified, albeit extensive and vociferous, criticism. However, Charlie Brooks of The Telegraph, for [1] attitude, would have none of it now. He said: Compare Qatar to the drug-fuelled chaos when we hosted the Euro final, then ask yourself where you would (have) rather taken your 10-year-old daughter. His comments app [1] appeared in an article titled: Maybe We Should Ask [1] to Qatar for advice.

A proper royal treatment

This World Cup probably had one too many firsts to list in this space, but many in the Arab world, the Middle East and Africa, and closer to home in Pakistan and the Muslim world at large took pride in how a geographically small Muslim country made a giant run – not by imitating the Western rhythm that many others in the region do, but by modeling it in its own identity, culture and tradition. From reciting the Holy Quran and giving the stage to an otherwise disabled youngster Ghanem Al Muftah at the inauguration ceremony to drawing the curtains by adorning Lionel Messi with a bisht, Qatar touched the hearts of millions around the world. However, to some unwitting Doubting Thomases, it was considered a last-ditch effort to make a Qatari mark in the World Cup. This really begs an explanation for the benefit of those who could relate. Bisht is an outer garment worn in predominantly Arab countries. The name is derived from the Akkadian word bishtu meaning nobility or prestige. It is considered a symbol of great honor. And it doesn’t get any bigger than the Amir of Qatar literally pouring the bisht and putting it on you with his own hands. It has nothing to do with religion. It’s a breeze Messi may not have understood the importance as he wore it gracefully, but it was quite the Qatari way of recognizing the legend GOAT for many for who he is.