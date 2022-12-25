Ex-Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei moves to the state of Oregon





Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has committed to transfer to Oregon State, he announced on Saturday. A former ESPN top-50 recruit who went 22-6 as a starter at Clemson, Uiagalelei was one of the most talented players in the NCAA transfer portal. Uiagalelei is from Southern California and his decision to move back west will put him in touch with one of the West Coast’s rising programs. Oregon State is coming off a 10-3 season, including Florida’s 30-3 blowout in the Las Vegas Bowl. 2 Related At six feet tall, 235 pounds, Uiagalelei has elite arm talent, but he completed less than 60% of his passes in his Clemson career, with 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Oregon State returns all five starters on the offensive line and has one of the best young tailbacks in the country in Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year Damien Martinez, who ran for 982 yards. Uiagalelei will have to beat incumbent starter Ben Gulbranson, who went 7-1 as a starter for the Beavers this season. Chance Nolan, who started the season as Oregon State’s starter, is in the transfer portal. Uiagalelei entered Clemson as one of the top quarterback recruits in the country in 2020. He teased stardom in his freshman year, throwing for 439 yards in a double overtime loss at Notre Dame. It marked the most yards by an opposing quarterback at Notre Dame Stadium. But from there, Uiagalelei never quite lived up to the miraculous expectations. He played solidly for a long time, but Clemson missed the College Football Playoff in both of his seasons as the school’s first starter, 2021 and 2022. That two-year stint came after Clemson reached the CFP six times in a row. Uiagalelei was pulled from the starting lane in the first quarter of the ACC title game, leading to what appeared to be a changing of the guard with talented freshman Cade Klubnik. Uiagalelei entered the portal a few days later. Uiagalelei has two more years to qualify. And while he’s deviated from the three-and-done path that has become an expectation for most top prospects, he’s found a program that has a strong track record of developing quarterbacks. Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren will look to unlock the arm talent of Uiagalelei, who showed marked improvement this year after dropping weight and playing more designed quarterback run plays. He set his career highs in passing yards (2,521) and passing touchdowns (22), as well as in rushing yards (545) and rushing touchdowns (7). Smith is a former Oregon state college star and Lindgren has been coaching college quarterbacks since 2008. The Beavers’ strong offensive line and running game will take some pressure off Uiagalelei if he wins the lane. Uiagalelei will be one of the most highly regarded recruits to have played at Oregon State in recent years. He was the No. 43 overall recruit in the class of 2020. Oregon State has signed only three ESPN 300 players since 2006, with guard Isaac Seumalo, No. 19 in 2012, the most. The presence of Uiagalelei in Corvallis will cement the rivalry with Oregon known as “The Civil War.” His younger brother Matayo, an ESPN 300 defensive end prospect, committed to Oregon this week. That means the brothers could face each other next season in one of the Pac-12’s biggest rivalries.

