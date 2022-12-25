Sports
David Warner reveals mental health toll of Cricket Australia’s ongoing feud, addresses Boxing Day test
David Warner is unhappy with the support he and his family have received from Cricket Australia after a tumultuous start to the Australian summer.
The Boxing Day Test against South Africa will be Warner’s 100th Test, and it comes as the Aussie opener revealed he’s been struggling with his mental health over a long-standing feud between cricket’s governing body.
Earlier in the summer, Warner withdrew his appeal against his leadership ban, saying his “family was more important to him than cricket”, and that he did not wish them to be “the washing machine for cricket’s dirty laundry”.
READ MORE: BBL player fired after investigation into ‘behaviour’
READ MORE: Win for NRL stars as record pay cap revealed
READ MORE: Victory struck with massive sanctions after riot
His wife Candice and their three daughters were also given extra security for the Brisbane Test after being subjected to “despicable” abuse by gamblers at the Adelaide Oval.
Then, during the Adelaide Test, Warner’s manager James Erskine himself dropped a bombshell on the cricketing world when he claimed that Cricket Australia representatives had told the Australian team to tamper with the ball following the innings loss to South Africa at Hobart in 2016.
Speaking to reporters from the MCG, Warner said his mental health as a result of the ongoing feud was “probably not where it needed to be”, and that he was unhappy with the lack of support he had received from Cricket Australia.
But he said Christmas and the Boxing Day test had given him a boost.
“From a CA standpoint I didn’t really have any support – my teammates and the staff on our team were absolutely amazing and my family and friends helped me through that period,” he said.
“It’s Christmas time, the festive part of the year – I’m in a great headspace right now.
“I’m excited to walk out and play another Boxing Day Test, but more importantly, we’ve got a series on the line and if we win, we can put that away.”
Warner said he has yet to formally sit down with CA and will now wait until after the Sydney Test – which will also mark the end of the international summer – to do so.
It was at the MCG in January 2009 – again in a T20 against South Africa – that Warner stormed onto the Australian scene with a man-of-the-match 89 from 43 balls. He said he still couldn’t believe he was about to play his 100th Test.
“It means the world to me – it’s the same old cliché, but obviously it’s a huge opportunity. For me personally, it’s going to be exciting and hopefully the emotions don’t kick in,” he said.
“That young boy from the Housing Commission in Matraville… who taught me how to fight hard and achieve the goal you set out to achieve. I am living the dream of every boy from the Housing Commission – I wanted to play cricket for Australia and I am doing that now.
“My back is against the wall, but it’s in my DNA to stay competitive and take on any opposition, and I’m here today about to play my 100th test match.
“I couldn’t be more proud of myself, my family for bringing me here and my best friends.”
For a daily dose of the best of the latest news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by click here!
Sport’s highest earners per Instagram post
|
Sources
2/ https://wwos.nine.com.au/cricket/australia-v-south-africa-second-test-david-warner-100th-test-mental-health-comments-cricket-australia/f9c3622a-9aba-4051-9de9-46707f89ef3d
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- David Warner reveals mental health toll of Cricket Australia’s ongoing feud, addresses Boxing Day test
- Savage US winter storm disrupts Christmas travel | Weather News
- “Don’t force Hindu students to dress up as Santa Claus, make them Ram, Krishna but…”: VHP to MP schools
- 4.2 Northern California earthquake shakes Hydesville, no injuries
- Combining data-driven innovation with sustainable PC design
- Jokowi wishes a merry Christmas and prays for peace for all
- Ex-Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei moves to the state of Oregon
- Save Rohingya refugees from starvation at sea, UNHCR urges Asian countries
- After overseeing one of the biggest settlements in FTC history, Lina Khan looks to the future : NPR
- Police in Ontario are urging drivers to ‘stay home’ as the massive winter storm continues
- More brutal details about Donald Trump’s golf revealed
- After deadly shootings: More riots in Paris