David Warner reveals mental health toll of Cricket Australia’s ongoing feud, addresses Boxing Day test

David Warner is unhappy with the support he and his family have received from Cricket Australia after a tumultuous start to the Australian summer.

The Boxing Day Test against South Africa will be Warner’s 100th Test, and it comes as the Aussie opener revealed he’s been struggling with his mental health over a long-standing feud between cricket’s governing body.

Earlier in the summer, Warner withdrew his appeal against his leadership ban, saying his “family was more important to him than cricket”, and that he did not wish them to be “the washing machine for cricket’s dirty laundry”.

His wife Candice and their three daughters were also given extra security for the Brisbane Test after being subjected to “despicable” abuse by gamblers at the Adelaide Oval.

Then, during the Adelaide Test, Warner’s manager James Erskine himself dropped a bombshell on the cricketing world when he claimed that Cricket Australia representatives had told the Australian team to tamper with the ball following the innings loss to South Africa at Hobart in 2016.

Speaking to reporters from the MCG, Warner said his mental health as a result of the ongoing feud was “probably not where it needed to be”, and that he was unhappy with the lack of support he had received from Cricket Australia.

But he said Christmas and the Boxing Day test had given him a boost.

“From a CA standpoint I didn’t really have any support – my teammates and the staff on our team were absolutely amazing and my family and friends helped me through that period,” he said.

“It’s Christmas time, the festive part of the year – I’m in a great headspace right now.

“I’m excited to walk out and play another Boxing Day Test, but more importantly, we’ve got a series on the line and if we win, we can put that away.”

Warner said he has yet to formally sit down with CA and will now wait until after the Sydney Test – which will also mark the end of the international summer – to do so.

It was at the MCG in January 2009 – again in a T20 against South Africa – that Warner stormed onto the Australian scene with a man-of-the-match 89 from 43 balls. He said he still couldn’t believe he was about to play his 100th Test.

“It means the world to me – it’s the same old cliché, but obviously it’s a huge opportunity. For me personally, it’s going to be exciting and hopefully the emotions don’t kick in,” he said.

“That young boy from the Housing Commission in Matraville… who taught me how to fight hard and achieve the goal you set out to achieve. I am living the dream of every boy from the Housing Commission – I wanted to play cricket for Australia and I am doing that now.

“My back is against the wall, but it’s in my DNA to stay competitive and take on any opposition, and I’m here today about to play my 100th test match.

“I couldn’t be more proud of myself, my family for bringing me here and my best friends.”

