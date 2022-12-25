College football analyst makes bold prediction for when Nico Iamaleava will start at QB for the Tennessee Vols





A college football analyst this week made a bold prediction for when Nico Iamaleava will start at quarterback for the Tennessee Vols. Iamaleava, 6-foot-6/200 lbs from Long Beach, CA, arrived in Knoxville last week to officially join Tennessee’s football program. The talented five-star quarterback has been practicing with the team leading up to the Orange Bowl meeting between Vols and Clemson. Earlier this week, 247Sports’ Cooper Petagna and Josh Pate broke down Iamaleava’s game and how he fits in with Tennessee. Petagna suggested that Iamaleava, who is rated the No. 2 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class, could start mid-season for the Vols. “He can do some things at the quarterback position that other guys can’t.”@LateKickJosh and @cpetagna247 tearing down Nico Lamaleava’s potential WATCH: https://t.co/ax5oneAjjD pic.twitter.com/LqQxs9s0RF — 247Sport (@247Sport) December 21, 2022

“He can do some things in position that other players can’t,” said Petagna. “That’s what it comes down to.” “It moves differently in the bag,” added Petagna. “I think his pocket knowledge is very similar to that of a man like Bryce Young. And that’s kind of the magic of Nico Iamaleava. He is also very comfortable playing off-platform. He’s a wow type of player, he just needs to be more consistent. I love that he’s enrolling early in Knoxville. I think he’s a guy who fits nicely into Josh Heupel’s system.” “I wouldn’t be surprised if after that farewell week (in 2023) we talk about Nico Iamaleava as the man. And I think that’s somewhat circumstantial to what you already have in that room in Joe Milton. But if we don’t see consistency in Joe Milton as a passer, Nico Iamaleava is too fit, too talented to keep out.” Pate seemingly agreed with Petagna’s view, saying “it’s him” after Petagna tossed the idea that Iamaleava could start mid-season. This will ultimately depend on how well Milton plays. If he shows improved consistency, Nico has no chance to start. Milton has a lot of advantage and he knows the offense. It’s his show next season. However, if Milton is having a hard time, Iamaleava can join the conversation. But don’t forget about Tayven Jackson, who will be a freshman this season. Jackson is extremely talented and could also be an option to start if Milton falters. Featured image via USA TODAY Sports

