TT with Champions boys win state tournament title: The Tribune India





Tribune news service Chandigarh, Dec 24 Table tennis with champions (juniors) recorded a 3-20 victory over Warriors Academy (A) to win the boys’ U-19 team title, at the 35th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championship for Sardar Gurmeet Singh Grewal Memorial Trophy, at the Sector 50 Sports complex. Vishal defeated Krish 8-11 11-8 11-9 11-9 and Samarth overpowered Harkeerat 11-9 11-8 11-9. In the final, Pritish defeated Aariv 12-10 11-5 6-11 11-5. Earlier, in the semi-finals, the title winners beat St Soldiers Club 3-1. In the first match, Vishal faced an 11-13 7-11 11-6 11-13 loss against Neelesh. However, the scores were leveled as Samarth ousted Vadya 11-5 2-11 7-11 11-4 12-10. Pritish defeated Vihaan 15-13 13-11 11-6 and Samarth defeated Neelesh 11-5 11-5 11-6. Warriors TT Academy defeated Warriors TT Academy (B) 3-0. Harkeerat defeated Samkit 11-9 11-8 11-8, Krish defeated Siddharth 11-7 8-11 11-7 11-8 and Aariv defeated Saksham 11-8 11-9 11-9. In the girls U-19 team final, St Joseph’s Club defeated DAV Club 3–0. Teetiksha faced a heavy resistance from Pelf before making a comeback with 8-11 11-8 11-8 4-11 11-5 victory. In other two matches, Neha defeated Anjali 11-8 11-8 11-6 and defeated Vani Cherrish 2-11 11-4 11-9 12-10. In the semi-finals, St Joseph’s team beat Players Table Tennis Club 3-0. Vani defeated Arshia 11-7 11-7 11-7 and Teetiksha defeated Parneet 11-8 11-7 11-8. Neha, meanwhile, struggled to log an 11-9 4-11 11-1 8-11 11-9 over Deevanshi. DAV Club recorded a 3-0 victory over Coaching Centre, Sector 34. Pelf defeated Gurnaaz 11-9 11-8 11-9, while Cherrish defeated Himanshi 11-6 14-12 11-8. Anjali defeated Ananya 12-10 11-8 11-7. St Josephs Club won their second title of the day by a 3-0 victory over DAV Club, in the U17 boys category. Neha defeated Pelf 11-6 12-10 12-10, while Vani defeated Cherrish 15-13 11-9 9-11 11-7. Teetiksha overpowered Kirti 12-10 11-7 11-9. The club recorded a 3-0 victory over Coaching Centre, Sector 50 before progressing to the final. Teetiksha defeated Sherell 11-8 11-9 11-7. Vani defeated Bhavya 13-11 11-8 11-6 and Prabhleen ousted Saanvi 11-7 11-8 11-9. DAV Club defeated Coaching Centre, Sector 34, by a margin of 3-0. Cherrish defeated Gurnaaz 11-8 11-6 11-7, Kirti defeated Ananya 11-5 11-6 12-10 and Pelf overpowered Bhumika 11-7 11-8 11-7. In the boys U-17 final, Table Tennis with Champions won the title by recording a 3-0 victory over St Soldier’s Club. Vishal defeated Neelesh 3-11 11-3 11-4 11-8. Pritish defeated Vadya 12-10 9-11 11-8 11-7 and Samarth defeated Vihaan 11-8 11-7 11-6. In the semifinals, Table Tennis defeated Champions Coaching Centre, Sector 50 as Samarth defeated Parth 11-5 11-6 11-6, Vishal defeated Nandish Vedi 11-8 11-8 11-9 and Aditya defeated Prithvi 11-6 11- 8 11-7. St Soldier’s Club recorded a narrow 3-2 victory over Warriors TT Academy. Neelesh won the first match beating Siddharth 11-6 12-10 9-11 9-11 11-7 but Vihaan lost the second to Samkit 9-11 9-11 12-10 9-11. Vadya against put the team ahead by recording an 11-9 11-8 14-16 victory over Ankush but Vihaan lost the next to Siddarth 12-10 9-11 11-7 8-11 8-11. In the last game Neelesh defeated Samkit easily 8-11 12-10 11-4 11-7.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/chandigarh/tt-with-champions-lads-win-state-tourney-title-464300 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos