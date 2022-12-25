Sports
Watch: Kohli screams in aggressive celebration after Pant’s incredible stumping | Cricket
Team India’s top wicket-keeper, Rishabh Pant produced another brilliant moment behind the stumps as he showed lightning quick reflexes to knock out Nurul Hasan during Day 3 of the second test against Bangladesh. Nurul went strong during his innings, scoring 31 from 28 deliveries in a counterattack before Axar Patel eventually outsmarted the batsman. Axar invited the batter to play a defensive shot and threw up the length slightly; however, the ball quickly moved away from the right-hander, with Pant carrying it perfectly before releasing the bail.
Nurul’s was Bangladesh’s seventh wicket in the innings as India continued to gain ground on Day 3 of the Test. As soon as Pant released bail to force the dismissal, Indian Virat Kohli yelled: Come on! in a jubilant mood.
Read also: Watch: ‘Retired baitha hu, support staff me kaam aaunga’ – Raina left in splits with the ex-India star’s request to Nehra
Watch the resignation here:
Pant enjoys a brilliant performance in the second Test of the series; with the bat, the young wicket-keeper-batter made a vital contribution of 93 as he saved the Indian innings after a string of early setbacks. Pant came to bat with India staggering at 72/3, and although Virat Kohli was later dismissed for the side’s fourth wicket, Pant forged an important position with Shreyas Iyer (87) to save India out of trouble.
However, this was Pant’s sixth score of the 1990s, having broken five centuries in his Test career to date. The wicket-keeper batter had faced much criticism over his white ball form coming into the Test series, but remained undaunted by the outside noise to put in a fine performance for the side.
India lead the series 1-0 by two tests, after a dominant 188-run victory in the first match at Chattogram. The side are currently second in the World Test Championship and have a chance to further cement their claim to the position with a victory in Dhaka.
Popular topics to follow
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/watch-virat-kohli-yells-in-aggressive-celebration-after-rishabh-pant-s-lightning-quick-stumping-in-ind-vs-ban-2nd-test-101671868542460.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood Bash Desi Circus at Madd Hatter Hoboken, Hoboken, NJ
- Watch: Kohli screams in aggressive celebration after Pant’s incredible stumping | Cricket
- Holiday Specials on Leggings, Hoodies, Bras
- Google Play update gives parents more control over purchases – Review Geek
- Mayor Bass overturns Garcetti’s latest executive order to light up Hollywood Sign
- Google wants Gmail users to follow these 5 smart tips in 2023
- Why the January 6 commission did not recommend a seditious conspiracy against Trump
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee – Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birthday
- Jokowi: May peace and love cover all our steps
- TT with Champions boys win state tournament title: The Tribune India
- Salma Hayek Shuts Down the Red Carpet in a Sheer Corset Dress We’re Speechless
- Beyond Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who is the biggest Bollywood star in the world?