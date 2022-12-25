Watch: Kohli screams in aggressive celebration after Pant’s incredible stumping | Cricket

Team India’s top wicket-keeper, Rishabh Pant produced another brilliant moment behind the stumps as he showed lightning quick reflexes to knock out Nurul Hasan during Day 3 of the second test against Bangladesh. Nurul went strong during his innings, scoring 31 from 28 deliveries in a counterattack before Axar Patel eventually outsmarted the batsman. Axar invited the batter to play a defensive shot and threw up the length slightly; however, the ball quickly moved away from the right-hander, with Pant carrying it perfectly before releasing the bail.

Nurul’s was Bangladesh’s seventh wicket in the innings as India continued to gain ground on Day 3 of the Test. As soon as Pant released bail to force the dismissal, Indian Virat Kohli yelled: Come on! in a jubilant mood.

Watch the resignation here:

Pant enjoys a brilliant performance in the second Test of the series; with the bat, the young wicket-keeper-batter made a vital contribution of 93 as he saved the Indian innings after a string of early setbacks. Pant came to bat with India staggering at 72/3, and although Virat Kohli was later dismissed for the side’s fourth wicket, Pant forged an important position with Shreyas Iyer (87) to save India out of trouble.

However, this was Pant’s sixth score of the 1990s, having broken five centuries in his Test career to date. The wicket-keeper batter had faced much criticism over his white ball form coming into the Test series, but remained undaunted by the outside noise to put in a fine performance for the side.

India lead the series 1-0 by two tests, after a dominant 188-run victory in the first match at Chattogram. The side are currently second in the World Test Championship and have a chance to further cement their claim to the position with a victory in Dhaka.