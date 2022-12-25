Wheelchair tennis player breaks the glass ceiling

Lucy Shirima’s mother died a year after Lucy’s birth in 1999. She was cared for by her aunt, Marygoreth Mrosso. Her aunt enrolled her in Jeshi la Wokovu Primary School when she turned seven. This is a special school for children with disabilities in Temeke, Dar es Salaam. It was at this school that Lucy discovered her passion for tennis.

The school principal, Charles Hussein, wanted to create a sports environment for the students at the school. Tennis was one of the sports he promoted, and Lucy hoped to become one of the players.

Her dreams were shattered after the head teacher was promoted to work for the Paralympic Committee of Tanzania, and no other teacher followed through with what the former head teacher had started. Lucy was in fourth grade at the time.

Fate would have it that three years later two coaches visited the school looking for wheelchair tennis players.

They went from one class to another, and when they got to my class, they said they were looking for boys who would be interested in joining the tennis team. I raised my hand, but they didn’t choose me.

After they moved on to the next class, Lucy hurried to convince the teacher who was walking from class to class with the coaches to talk to them about her interest. The two coaches agreed on the condition that Lucy should play a trial session before any further arrangements were made. They were impressed by her drive and self-efficacy.

Honestly, it was my first time on the track, but it still felt like coming home to me. This is because I had already developed a passion for the sport before I even started playing, she explains, adding;

Despite being used to using a wheelchair, it was difficult to get him to walk faster while holding the tennis racket consistently. The first time I played on the field, I was closely watched by the two coaches and teachers. This gave me pain in my shoulders and a rash on my right hand for weeks, says Lucy.

It took Lucy six months to master the rules and the game itself. She has kept up the pace ever since. Her dedication to tennis has seen her rise through the ranks to second place on the national tennis team.

A year after joining the national wheelchair team, Lucy began competing in and outside Tanzania. She traveled to different parts of the world such as Johannesburg, South Africa; Nairobi, Kenya and Nigeria. This not only encouraged her but also increased her confidence to play with international players.

Lucy’s recent global competition was the BNP Paribas World Team Cup which took place in Turkey from March 17-22 this year.

When I started my journey in tennis I used to watch a South African player, Mariska Venter, and through her videos I learned some of the moves from her. When I met her in 2016 and played against her, despite Mariska winning, it was magical. I felt like a proud student who had followed her teacher’s silent guidance and managed to get where the teacher is, explains Lucy.

When the two met, they spoke briefly about their travels, and Mariska emphasized that Lucy had to be patient during her tennis journey due to the different tennis environments in their countries (South Africa and Tanzania).

Mariska stressed on exercising patience when she learned about Lucy’s struggles. She told Lucy that she had encountered many other wheelchair tennis players who had overcome obstacles.

This conversation also helped me pull my socks off and understand the South African game of tennis.

I also learned later that they were ahead of us in terms of support and infrastructure.

She mentions that the international competitions the national team has played in have been funded by non-governmental organizations.

Sport is one of the areas in which people with disabilities employ themselves, which helps bridge the unemployment gap for people with disabilities, she says.

Lucy further details; unlike in our country, wheelchair tennis teams in other countries are supported in terms of sports environment, local and global competitions, facilities and policies. Tanzania does not even have an official field for players with disabilities. For years we have depended on the gymkhana court that is also used by other tennis teams.

Lucy recalls two instances when she had to postpone participating in international competitions due to lack of funding for the national team.

I played in Johannesburg in the ACSA Bloem Open competitions in December 2015 and came second. I was supposed to travel to France for a world competition, but I didn’t have the financial support for that. The same thing happened in 2016 when I played the same league in South Africa; I won the same position and I was supposed to go to Japan, but I had no support, Lucy shares.

She currently works as a mobile transaction agent to make ends meet.

I was initially sure that being a national team player would expose my prowess on the tennis court and allow me to be financially stable, but it was different. I had to find a part time job to earn an income.

John Bura, President of Wheelchair Tennis in Tanzania, explains that apart from the team doing well for a long time, it is time for the government to step in and offer its support.

The national wheelchair team is currently struggling to fund resources and participation in international competitions, as we depended on support from private companies, institutions, NGOs, embassies and individuals, but with the Corona pandemic and the war between Ukraine and Russia, these organizations not the same support anymore, he explains.

Bura appeals to the government to set aside money for the development of wheelchair tennis.

This should not be left on the shoulders of NGOs, but the team represents the country in international competitions. This hurts the players, because they see this as their job, he says.

According to Neema Msitha, the executive secretary of the National Sports Council, the council is limited to supporting national teams depending on the competitions they participate in.