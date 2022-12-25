Sports
Leafs look for big trade, penguins losers
It was the day before Christmas, and during hockey every GM called, even Lamoriello. The NHL rosters, like our bones, are frozen, but there could be some exciting movement on the NHL trading front on the 27th. The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the hunt for a top six forward. Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe to take second on the NHL All-Time goals list, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are playing exceptionally well…until they get into overtime.
Sorry, no GM’s name rhymes with “mouse.”
For National Hockey Now, yesterday was such a day. It seemed like problems and troubles came out of nowhere. It’s been a long day on Zoom, the phone, email, and text. Just as one issue was closing, two bigger ones popped up.
I didn’t even realize it was 7pm. I was still wearing sweatpants and hadn’t even had coffee or lunch. My stomach was loudly telling me it was time to eat. Utilities. So I took a walk to my local spot. That was easily the worst decision I made all day. Holy Mother of God! That wind chill was perhaps the worst I’ve ever felt; worse than my three weeks in Grand Forks, ND, when it was -54, and recently in Winnipeg on the first sub-zero days of the year.
Seriously, stay inside. If you’re going to the Steelers game, pack every inch of yourself. The NFL should consider a postponement. There’s no reason to put players and fans through that except for TV dollars. They are tough, yes, yes.
Pittsburgh Penguins/Steelers, Pirates
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Simple Question. Not so simple answers. Why do the Penguins have such a terrible overtime record? Pittsburgh Penguins Analysis.
The PHN blog covers the Penguins’ anger over the Carolina loss and the opening of the Penguins’ NHL trade deadline.
John Perrotto’s expert advice on tonight’s Steelers vs. Raiders game. FanDuel is offering a new $2,500 no-sweat bet. Download the Steelers preview and bets.
Steelers now:
The Steelers will hold a public funeral at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday Frank Harris.
For football, the cold weather will be the first test for gloves and Kenny Pickett‘s hands.
Those blunt punishments. The NFL fined Diontae Johnson and Mark Allen.
Pittsburgh baseball now:
After relinquishing Deigo Castillo, the Pirates traded him on Friday.
More from John Perrotto – An Andrew McCutchen reunion makes sense – and doesn’t – for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
National Hockey Now
Washington Hockey Now: It’s a pretty big deal, and “it’s a miracle.” Truly incredible – No. 802 and second all-time for Alex Ovechkin.
Watch Ovechkin’s emotional speech to the Washington capitals Dressing room.
It was also a scary scene in Washington DC, when John Carlson was hit in the head by a gunshot and taken to the hospital. Washington capitals news.
It’s funny when Malkin takes one off his leg for a goal. It’s not as funny when it’s higher. Our best to Carlson.
Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs made a small trade this week before roster freezing, but Luke Fox reports that the Maple Leafs have much bigger targets in the NHL trade market. The Maple Leafs are big game hunting.
Montreal: Most teams enter the NHL trade market looking for experienced help. The Montreal Canadiens have those veterans, and they want key prospects in return. Canadian trade to talk.
Florida: Matthew Tkachuk was not happy. The Panthers are outside the playoff seeds. Tkachuk called his own Florida Panthers.
Colorado Hockey Now: The Stanley Cup champions haven’t had the best first half. Injuries and maybe a cup hangover, but they had a win over Nashville. Colorado avalanche to win.
