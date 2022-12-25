Leafs look for big trade, penguins losers

It was the day before Christmas, and during hockey every GM called, even Lamoriello. The NHL rosters, like our bones, are frozen, but there could be some exciting movement on the NHL trading front on the 27th. The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the hunt for a top six forward. Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe to take second on the NHL All-Time goals list, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are playing exceptionally well…until they get into overtime.

Sorry, no GM’s name rhymes with “mouse.”

Pittsburgh Penguins/Steelers, Pirates

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Simple Question. Not so simple answers. Why do the Penguins have such a terrible overtime record? Pittsburgh Penguins Analysis.

The PHN blog covers the Penguins’ anger over the Carolina loss and the opening of the Penguins’ NHL trade deadline.

Steelers now:

The Steelers will hold a public funeral at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday Frank Harris.

For football, the cold weather will be the first test for gloves and Kenny Pickett‘s hands.

Those blunt punishments. The NFL fined Diontae Johnson and Mark Allen.

Pittsburgh baseball now:

After relinquishing Deigo Castillo, the Pirates traded him on Friday.

More from John Perrotto – An Andrew McCutchen reunion makes sense – and doesn’t – for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

National Hockey Now

Washington Hockey Now: It’s a pretty big deal, and “it’s a miracle.” Truly incredible – No. 802 and second all-time for Alex Ovechkin.

Watch Ovechkin’s emotional speech to the Washington capitals Dressing room.

It was also a scary scene in Washington DC, when John Carlson was hit in the head by a gunshot and taken to the hospital. Washington capitals news.

It’s funny when Malkin takes one off his leg for a goal. It’s not as funny when it’s higher. Our best to Carlson.

Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs made a small trade this week before roster freezing, but Luke Fox reports that the Maple Leafs have much bigger targets in the NHL trade market. The Maple Leafs are big game hunting.

Montreal: Most teams enter the NHL trade market looking for experienced help. The Montreal Canadiens have those veterans, and they want key prospects in return. Canadian trade to talk.

Florida: Matthew Tkachuk was not happy. The Panthers are outside the playoff seeds. Tkachuk called his own Florida Panthers.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Stanley Cup champions haven’t had the best first half. Injuries and maybe a cup hangover, but they had a win over Nashville. Colorado avalanche to win.