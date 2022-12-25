Connect with us

NBL to play for the first time on Christmas Day, join NBA, NFL and 1950’s Test cricket in scheduling matches for Dec. 25

 


For those of you who feel that Christmas Day should be kept sacred and free from professional sports, you may want to look away now.

Fields and courts across the country have been silent on December 25 for nearly half a century, but not anymore as the NBL prepares to host its Christmas Day game.

Melbourne United will travel to the Sydney Superdome at 6:30pm AEDT to take on the Kings.

Xavier Cooks raced up to hit the ball into a basketball hoop
The Sydney Kings are getting ready to put some sport into our Christmas Day schedule.(Getty Images: Mark Kolbe)

The NBL hailed the match as “Australia’s last scheduling frontier in the sport” when it was announced in July and from a modern perspective, that’s true.

But once Christmas Day was a regular part of the world, and in some places it still is.

Football, an English Christmas tradition

In the UK, football is a staple of the festive season, with the Boxing Day matches fans look forward to all year.

However, football was also regularly played on Christmas Day, from the early days of the leagues in 1889, when Preston North End beat Aston Villa 3–2 at Deepdale, right through to the final game on Christmas Day in 1965.

Santa Claus is holding an Aston Villa scarf
Aston Villa played the Football League Christmas Day game in 1889.(Getty Images: Aston Villa FC/Neville Williams)

Playing matches on one of the few holidays in the year actually makes sense, especially in the pre-television era and crowds were regularly very healthy.

Some memorable matches took place on Christmas Day, often with many goals being scored.

Christmas Day 1940 was a particularly wild day, as Norwich beat Brighton 18-0, although Brighton had to resort to fielding youth players and even pulling some people from the crowd to make a team Southend United beat Clapton Orient with 9-3, Bournemouth defeated Bristol City 7-1 and Bury drew 5-5 against Halifax.

In 1937, Charlton goalkeeper Sam Bartram not only had to play on Christmas Day, but was left alone in the field for fifteen minutes.

After heavy fog descended on Stamford Bridge in the game between Chelsea and Charlton, the referee ordered everyone to leave, but Bartram didn’t realize it and stayed on the pitch until a police officer emerged from the fog to tell him that everyone else had left .

A goalkeeper stands in the fog next to a goal
Arsenal’s Jack Kelsey had a problem with fog stopping a game in 1952, but presumably his teammates told him when the game was over.(Getty Images: PA Images)

Christmas Day games drew to a close in the late 1950s, with the last English Football League game played on Christmas Day, Blackpool versus Blackburn Rovers in 1965, when Blackpool won 4–2 in front of a crowd of 21,000.

It wasn’t just the men playing on Christmas Day, though.

