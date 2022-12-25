Sports
NBL to play for the first time on Christmas Day, join NBA, NFL and 1950’s Test cricket in scheduling matches for Dec. 25
For those of you who feel that Christmas Day should be kept sacred and free from professional sports, you may want to look away now.
Fields and courts across the country have been silent on December 25 for nearly half a century, but not anymore as the NBL prepares to host its Christmas Day game.
Melbourne United will travel to the Sydney Superdome at 6:30pm AEDT to take on the Kings.
The NBL hailed the match as “Australia’s last scheduling frontier in the sport” when it was announced in July and from a modern perspective, that’s true.
But once Christmas Day was a regular part of the world, and in some places it still is.
Football, an English Christmas tradition
In the UK, football is a staple of the festive season, with the Boxing Day matches fans look forward to all year.
However, football was also regularly played on Christmas Day, from the early days of the leagues in 1889, when Preston North End beat Aston Villa 3–2 at Deepdale, right through to the final game on Christmas Day in 1965.
Playing matches on one of the few holidays in the year actually makes sense, especially in the pre-television era and crowds were regularly very healthy.
Some memorable matches took place on Christmas Day, often with many goals being scored.
Christmas Day 1940 was a particularly wild day, as Norwich beat Brighton 18-0, although Brighton had to resort to fielding youth players and even pulling some people from the crowd to make a team Southend United beat Clapton Orient with 9-3, Bournemouth defeated Bristol City 7-1 and Bury drew 5-5 against Halifax.
In 1937, Charlton goalkeeper Sam Bartram not only had to play on Christmas Day, but was left alone in the field for fifteen minutes.
After heavy fog descended on Stamford Bridge in the game between Chelsea and Charlton, the referee ordered everyone to leave, but Bartram didn’t realize it and stayed on the pitch until a police officer emerged from the fog to tell him that everyone else had left .
Christmas Day games drew to a close in the late 1950s, with the last English Football League game played on Christmas Day, Blackpool versus Blackburn Rovers in 1965, when Blackpool won 4–2 in front of a crowd of 21,000.
It wasn’t just the men playing on Christmas Day, though.
Dick, Kerr Ladies, the pioneering women’s team that once drew 53,000 people to a match on Boxing Day, played their first game against Arundel Coulthard Foundry on Christmas Day in 1917, with 10,000 supporters coming to watch Preston North End’s Deepdale Stadium.
In Scotland, matches were scheduled on Christmas Day until 1976.
The most famous match to take place on Christmas Day, however, is said to have taken place in no man’s land in 1914, when German and British troops stopped their fighting to play some impromptu matches between the trenches.
In the rest of the world, football continues over the Christmas period, with matches this year in a number of leagues in Africa and Asia.
American professional sports leagues love Christmas
Christmas Day in the US is traditionally a busy time for basketball fans and this year is no exception.
Five NBA games are scheduled for Christmas Day: New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers, Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies, and Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns.
This year, that bumper program is joined by three NFL games: Miami Dolphins vs Green Bay Packers, LA Rams vs Denver Broncos, and Arizona Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The NFL usually only hosts games on Christmas Day if it falls on a weekend.
That first happened in 1971, when two playoff games took place, with the Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins.
The NBA has hosted games on Christmas Day since 1947, its second season, and has hosted five games each year since 2008.
It also tries to make it big games, with the defending champion or other big games, like when Kobe Bryant and Shaq O’Neal went head to head in 2004.
North America’s other major winter sports league, the NHL, does not schedule games on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day as part of their bargaining agreement with the players.
However, it did host games on Christmas Day beginning in the 1920s and did not discontinue the tradition until 1971.
Christmas cricket?
Cricket on Christmas Day is far from unheard of Bangladesh and India are currently playing a Test match, for example one of seven times played or scheduled to be played on Christmas Day in Test matches.
No sport is as tied to traditions and idiosyncrasies as first-class cricket, so the fact that matches have been played on Christmas Day may surprise some.
It’s even more surprising, given the rigidity that traditionally exists there – no match has ever been scheduled on a Sunday. I mean, that just wouldn’t be cricket, would it?
That has led to some surprising anomalies, such as in the Second Test between Australia and England at the MCG in 1950, where the match started on Friday 22nd December, had two rest days on Sunday 24th and Monday 25th December, before going on for another was resumed. two days when Australia secured a 28-run victory.
That was one of 29 Tests to take place on Christmas Day, including 10 in Australia, the first of which was against England at the SCG in 1924 and the most recent against the same opponents at the MCG in 1994.
The first Sheffield Shield match on Christmas Day took place in 1926, between South Australia and Queensland at Adelaide Oval.
That game, incidentally, started on Christmas Day, a Saturday. The next day was a Sunday, on which the day of rest was scheduled.
On a side note, having a rest day on the Sunday of a test match stems from the Sunday Observance Act of 1780, a British law that prohibited the use of a building or space for public entertainment or debate on a Sunday.
Australia’s last test with a rest day was Pakistan’s visit to the Gabba in 1995, when 12 November was set aside for the players to relax.
In 1926, CricInfo reports that 13,000 people came through the gates on Christmas Day to watch Test opener Arthur Richardson score 232 runs to help South Australia finish at 6-432.
The hosts would go on to win the match by 10 wickets, starting a tradition of sorts which was the first of 29 matches with play on Christmas Day to take place at Adelaide Oval between 1926 and 1969, which included two Test matches.
In 1951-52, the West Indian touring side completed a six-wicket victory over the Aussies on Christmas Day of 1951.
Interestingly, however, the touring South Africans were not made to play at the MCG on Christmas Day the following year, but a rest day was scheduled instead.
However, in 1967 Australia defeated India in the opening Test of their tour, a match that spanned Christmas Day and saw Bob Simpson and Bob Cowper score centuries on 25 December.
Paul Sheahan and John Gleeson both made their debuts in that game. Unwrapping a baggy green under the tree wouldn’t make a bad Christmas present, but think about Bill Lawrie, who endured a scorching Christmas day by getting fired for a golden duck. fallen behind by Farouk Engineer at Umesh Kulkarni’s bowling.
Incidentally, Don Bradman was knocked out for a duck on Christmas Day in a first-class domestic game against Victoria in 1940.
Australia also played Test cricket abroad on Christmas Day, beating India by 77 runs in the fifth Test at the Madras Cricket Club in that match.
However, no first-class or A-list cricket has taken place in Australia on Christmas Day since then, although Big Bash bosses may be keeping a close eye on how the NBL game is received.
