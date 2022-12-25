



Early signing day is over and fans are wondering what’s next The Wolverines had a good, successful drawing day. They were able to hold onto four stars Cole Cabana and Enow Etta despite push from Miami and added four stars Karmello English and Jyaire Hill. While my prediction for Jeremiyah Love was unfortunately wrong, fans should be happy with the signing day results. Although this class was less than expected, the Wolverines allowed no other blows on signing day. They did what they had to do and bolstered the class with two top 200 recruits. All 23 commits signed, leaving fans wondering: Now what? In this article, I’m going to outline what I believe are the goals for the coming months for the 2023 and 2024 hiring classes, starting with the 2023 class. The port of Nyckoles The 2023 recruiting class is almost completed. Typically, 23 commits is an average size class, but with the number of players entering the transfer portal these days, schools can afford to take bigger classes – something that is very beneficial to Michigan football, as they typically look for under-recruited, hidden gems . As of now, the Wolverines are focusing their efforts on two players in the 2023 class, with a third name gaining some momentum. Coaches will most likely reach out to other unsigned prospects, but as it stands, it looks like there are three prospects the Wolverines have a chance with. Of course, it all starts with a 5 star superhuman freak The port of Nyckoles. As of now, it looks like Michigan is leading by a slim margin, with Maryland and South Carolina squarely in the mix, along with LSU and Georgia trying to stay in the race. Harbor is an elite sprinter with Olympic dreams and plans for a college track and field career in addition to soccer. Education is very important to Harbor, which gives Michigan an edge. However, the Southern schools can offer better pathway programs and Maryland is the local school. To win over Michigan Harbor, they’ll have to get him on campus at least one more time. If they could get him to Ann Arbor multiple times, I think they’d win the recruit, but as long as they get him back once they’ll be in the mix. It’s way too early to predict a winner, especially with rumors that there could be big news on the NIL front for Michigan soon. Jim Harbaugh will have to win this one himself, but it’s possible.

