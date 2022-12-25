Paula Badosa swears on camera during Novak Djokovic’s match





Paula Badosa showed her humorous side during the World Tennis League when she made a rude gesture to the camera while supporting teammate Novak Djokovic in his match against Sebastien Ofner. Badosa is part of the Falcons, one of four sides in this year’s competition, alongside Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov and Aryna Sabalenka. But despite having Djokovic on their side, the Falcons were beaten in all three of their games, although the Serb beat Ofner in his singles match. Nevertheless, Badosa and her teammates seemed to be having a good time and even got a little carried away on the sidelines. Indeed, during Djokovic’s match, the camera panned on Badosa, who decided to raise her middle fingers, much to Sabalenka’s shock. We weren’t quite sure what was going through Badosa’s head, but it’s clear the gesture was meant in jest and followed the former world number two by making a love heart sign. Watch the moment below: VIDEO: Paula Badosa makes rude gesture during Novak Djokovic match How did fans react? Despite the rude gesture, fans seemed to find Badosa’s actions hilarious. I’ll have whatever she drinks, one Twitter user said. Okay, but the mood, emphasized another. A third echoed these thoughts, writing: LMFAOOOO. What is the World Tennis League? The World Tennis League is a mixed-gender exhibition team tournament. This year is the first edition of the event and is not affiliated with the ATP or the WTA. Held on a hard surface at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the tournament consists of four teams and runs from December 19 to December 24. A total of 18 players were drawn into the four teams, with each playing against the others in a round-robin format. This consists of a men’s singles, a women’s singles and a mixed doubles. The top two teams advance to the final. DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 21: Paula Badosa of Falcons reacts against Caroline Garcia of Eagles during day three of the World Tennis League at Coca-Cola Arena on December 21, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by François Nel/Getty Images) Who is participating in the World Tennis League? The tournament features some of the world’s best players, along with other well-known figures from the Tour. Iga Swiatek, the number one in the world, leads the list of female names, alongside names such as Badosa and Sabalenka. Meanwhile, 22-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic is the most talked-about men’s player at the event, with Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios also. All the latest tennis news and rumors can be found here. QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Emma Raducanu?



When did Emma Raducanu make her WTA Tour main-draw debut? April



Be able to



June-



July

next story previous story



News Now – Sports News



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.givemesport.com/88097958-world-tennis-league-paula-badosa-swears-at-camera-during-novak-djokovic-match The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos