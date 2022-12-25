UND hockey lines up series against the first opponent





December 24 GRAND FORKS UND’s non-conference schedule has already been set for the next two seasons. The Fighting Hawks have also started work on 2025-26. UND has already signed two series for that season. One is against a known opponent. One will be a first enemy. The Fighting Hawks play against Bemidji State in a home-and-away series, continuing the long-standing U.S. Highway 2 rivalry between the teams. They also play Mercyhurst of Atlantic Hockey, a team that UND has never played in the history of the program. Based in Erie, Pennsylvania, the Lakers are one of only eight NCAA Division-I teams never to play against UND. The others are Lindenwood, UConn, Bentley, RIT, Sacred Heart and Division-I entrants Long Island University and St. Thomas. The Fighting Hawks play in Lindenwood for the first time on January 6 and 7. Mercyhurst has played at the Division I level since 1999, when it moved up from Division II. The Lakers have reached the NCAA Tournament three times at the Division I level in 2001, 2003 and 2005. Their head coach, Rick Gotkin, is the longest tenured coach in Division-I hockey. He started at Mercyhurst in 1988, when the Lakers were still at the Division III level. He oversaw their transition to Division II and then to Division I. The series with the Lakers is scheduled to play only two games in Grand Forks. There is no return trip planned to Erie. UND has already set its non-conference schedule for 2023-24 and 2024-25. In 2023-24, UND will play in the Ice Breaker Tournament in Grand Forks against Wisconsin and Army. It has two-game home series against Bemidji State, Minnesota, Minnesota State-Mankato, and Alaska (Fairbanks). Along the way, the Fighting Hawks play a two-game series against Boston University at Agganis Arena. In 2024-25, UND will play in the US Hockey Hall of Fame Game against Providence in Grand Forks. It has two-game home series against Boston University and Robert Morris. It will play two-game road series against MSU-Mankato and Cornell. The Fighting Hawks also play Bemidji State in a home-and-away series.

