Candice and David Warner lead the way as Australian cricket stars celebrate Christmas at the MCG

Australia’s Cathedral of Sports became a playground for the country’s top cricket stars and their families as they celebrated Christmas Day on the turf of the MCG on Sunday morning.
Many fans and pundits think lead-off batsman David Warner will play to save his Test career in Monday’s Boxing Day clash with South Africa, but just 24 hours before he looked like he couldn’t care less as he, his wife Candice and their daughters played an impromptu game of cricket in one of the world’s most iconic stadiums.
They were joined by Captain Pat Cummins, his wife Becky and their toddler son Albie, who enjoyed a piggyback ride from his father and a kick from a soccer ball on the hallowed ground while his mother watched over him.
David and Candice celebrated the big day by playing cricket on Sunday with two of their daughters in the middle of the MCG
It is tradition for the Aussie stars and their families to gather at Australia’s sports cathedral on December 25 and the lead-off hitter and his wife made the most of it
Fast bowler Scott Boland, his wife Clarissa and their two children joined spinner Nathan Lyon – and the man who beat Boland for a spot in the Boxing Day lineup, Josh Hazlewood, was also front and
It is a long tradition for Australian cricket families to celebrate Christmas together just before the most popular Test on the country’s national calendar.
They often have a big luncheon on December 24, and Steve Smith explained how the big day plays out when he was first called to the squad just before Boxing Day in 2009.
Skipper Pat Cummins, his wife Becky and their son Albie also participated
It was little Albie’s second Christmas – but the first time he could go for a run on the hallowed grass where his father will clash with South Africa on Monday
The captain recorded the grand occasion with Warner and his daughters playing in the background
“We all get together, except the Victorian boys, who get to spend Christmas at home, and become one big family and enjoy each other’s company, share a great meal and exchange gifts,” he wrote.
“As a group, we do our own version of Kris Kringle, where each player pulls a name out of a hat and buys a secret gift for a teammate.”
This year Boland got the best gift of all when he was named in the XI to face South Africa in the second Test of the series.
The Victorian fast returns to the scene from his famous test debut last December, with the Australian selectors opting for Boland over Josh Hazlewood, who continues his recovery from a side strain.
Captain Pat Cummins confirmed Australia would remain with the same XI that crushed the Proteas by six wickets in just two days in the first Test at Gabba.
Fast bowler Scott Boland (pictured with wife Clarissa and their children) was given the best Christmas gift possible when he was named in the Aussie XI to face South Africa
Spinner Nathan Lyon (right) was on hand to pass on some hitting tips on the big day
“We gave Joshy every chance, it just got to a point where Joshy more than anyone else thought he was a little underpowered,” Cummins said in the MCG on Sunday.
“It’s probably the mark of the man that he himself thought, ‘I’m not feeling quite right’ and pulled himself out of the squad.
‘We talk a lot about what it’s like to have a team mentality, and this is another great example.’
Boland has taken 25 wickets in his five Tests at the stingy average of 10.36.
The 33-year-old became an instant cult hero of Australian cricket when he ran through England 6-7 in the MCG last year to secure man-of-the-match honors on his debut to help Australia retain the Ashes .
