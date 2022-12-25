Arik Gilbert thanks Georgia’s football program for its support as he enters the transfer portal





Earlier this week, it was reported that Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert would be entering the transfer portal. Gilbert confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Gilbert took the time to thank Georgia’s football program in the said Instagram post. Thank you to the University of Georgia and all dawg fans for your unconditional support, says Gilbert’s graphic read. Thank you to all my coaches and teammates for standing by me over the past two years.

Gilbert played in three games during his two years with Georgia. He caught two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown in the win over Vanderbilt earlier in the season. The tight end arrived in Georgia with great fanfare following his transfer from LSU in June 2021. Gilbert was the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia for the 2020 recruiting cycle and the highest rated tight end in recruiting ranking history. As a freshman at LSU, Gilbert caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers before entering the transfer portal.

Gilbert did not play for Georgia during the 2021 season after leaving the team in August. He rejoined the team in January and had a strong spring game for the Bulldogs as he caught two touchdowns in the spring game. Georgia has one of the best tight rooms in the country, with Brock Bowers winning the Mackey Award for best tight room in the country. Darnell Washington was named a Second Team All-SEC tight end, while Oscar Delp was a top-100 overall signer in the 2022 signing class. When asked about Gilbert, head coach Kirby Smart often emphasized that they wanted the best for Gilbert as a person and not just a football player. He continues to grow, Smart said of Gilbert before playing Georgia Tech. We are now trying to help Arik as a person and as a student. Gilbert is the second GEorgia player to enter the transfer portal, as defensive lineman Bill Norton announced he would play for Arizona next season. The Bulldogs signed tight ends Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie on Wednesday as part of the 2023 drawing class.

Related: Brock Bowers shares advice for new Georgia football tight ends Pearce Spurlin, Lawson Luckie I’m excited about those two guys, Smart said of the two signers. They enter a room that is extremely competitive, but they both meet that criteria themselves. So I’m excited to see what they can do for us. Gilbert will not be with the team as the Bulldogs prepare for the College Football Playoff game against Ohio State. The Bulldogs and Buckeyes play in Atlanta on December 31. More Georgia football stories from DawgNation

