Sports
Nick Kyrgios reveals the ‘secret weapon’ behind his best tennis year EVER
If Nick Kyrgios wonders why 2022 turned out to be the year he rocketed from grand slam run to Wimbledon finalist, he doesn’t hesitate to point out one “secret weapon” behind the rise.
“None of this would have been possible without her,” he explains, recalling meeting his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, who Kyrgios says has changed his life on and off the pitch in 2022.
The pair met late last year, a relationship straight out of the social media era that began with Kyrgios seeing Hatzi on Instagram, messaging her about buying a mirror from her small business and then going on to meet her.
Nick Kyrgios has hailed girlfriend Costeen Hatzi as the “secret weapon” behind his stellar year
Apparently he had already been beaten.
But he couldn’t have imagined how his new girlfriend would eventually change his outlook on life – and on tennis.
‘It has been a very successful year, not only on the tennis court but in general. I feel really, really good about everything and just enjoy life,” he says.
“And meeting Costeen was probably my favorite moment, probably the best thing that happened to me – and the year I’ve had as a very motivated and very pushed player is because of her. That has been my favorite experience.
Kyrgios went from tennis flop to international superstar after a fantastic 12 months
He met girlfriend Hatzi when he wanted to buy a mirror from Instagram last year
“I just feel happier off the pitch, actually I just try to be happy off the pitch – and it shows on the pitch.
“She’s just the best thing ever and just makes me feel great, believes in my tennis and also believes in me off the court. We have such a good relationship.’
Hatzi has become the rock of Kyrgios. He followed him to every tournament, supported him in training and proved his constant support. He even got an invite onto the pitch at Melbourne Park after winning the Australian Open double at the start of the year.
When asked if he thought she was ‘Team Kyrgios’ secret weapon, he had no doubts. “That’s it, that’s it,” he said.
Speaking at the Diriyah Cup in Saudi Arabia, where his presence at the invitation event for a handful of dollars after showing no interest in participating in the Davis Cup for Australia a few weeks earlier, Kyrgios sounded like all the fuss simply washing over him at the moment.
The 21-year-old has followed Kyrgios around the world and supported him in his tournaments
She was the foundation behind Kygios’ extraordinary journey at Wimbledon this year
Hazi and Kyrgios share a kiss after the Australian won the Washington Open in August
“I don’t really care if the perception of me has changed this year, to be honest,” he said.
“Anyway, I know I’ve been true to myself… I’m playing the game the way I want to play it.
“And no matter what people say, my stadiums are always full.
“A lot of people are drawn to my type of tennis, I’ve been something of an icon in the sport and of course I’ve been able to be consistent in 2022.
“You could say it was a breakthrough year.”
And could the next breakthrough be the first grand slam singles victory, maybe even next month in Melbourne?
“Nothing is guaranteed,” he said, asking his gut feeling about his chances in the 2023 grand slam opener.
‘I train well, enjoy it, feel good mentally. That’s all that really matters.
Kyrgios said Hatzi is ‘the best thing ever and just makes me feel great’
The Sydney native has provided much-needed balance for Kyrgios off the pitch
“Whether I go in and win the tournament or lose the first round, I’m the same person.
“I take it day by day, I am a day by day human being. I don’t think ahead at all.’
Still, he is confident that his best chance in 2023 will be on the grass at Wimbledon.
“Certainly, out of four (grand slams), Wimbledon was always my first chance to win a slam.
“It’s still true that it’s my best chance, absolutely — it’s the biggest and the most important.”
Now Kyrgios hopes to go one step further and win Wimbledon next year
In Saudi Arabia, Kyrgios seemed extremely numb at the end of a year in which he has shown the tennis world at its best.
But when asked by reporters if he’s still sticking to his career plan of retiring before turning 30 in 2025, Kyrgios mused: “I wanted to have a family by then and enjoy family time and enjoy all the hard work I put into it.
“So if I have a few more years like this, I think I’d say goodbye. But that’s still two and a half years away, so let’s see.’
And how does he see life for 37-year-old Kyrgios, 10 years later?
“A big family… four, five kids… smoking a big joint in the Bahamas… fishing maybe,” he smiled.
‘However, I will not work. I work enough now – not in 10 years’ time.’
Until then, there’s probably not a dull moment with Kyrgios around.
|
