Aatu Raty scored in his NHL debut as the New York Islanders bounced back from another disappointing loss, this time to the Florida Panthers 5-1 at home in their final game before the league’s three-day Christmas break.

Raty wasn’t the only Islander to make his NHL debut. Parker Wotherspoon, with significantly more AHL experience and a long wait for this moment, also made his debut, recording 14:27.

Wotherspoon was solid, although the puck jumped off his stick a few times. Raty was very tenacious and flashed at his goal with good offensive instincts. The Islanders also continued to receive good contributions from colleagues Hudson Fasching and Simon Holmstrom, though the latter left the game after taking a knee from Sam Bennett late in the second period.

This could be a costly win indeed as Holmstrom and Brock Nelson each left the game. We’ll see how things are after the break, but they could join an injury list that already includes Adam Pelech, Cal Clutterbuck, Casey Cizikas, Kyle Palmieri and Semyon Varlamov.

But performance-wise, it was a really good night for the Isles, with particularly strong games from veterans JG Pageau and Zach Parise. They beat the Panthers 43-24, with Ilya Sorokin stopping 23 to end his losing streak.

First period: Fragmentation due to fines

The first period was rather terrible from an entertainment perspective, though the Islanders did well and outscored the Panthers 12-8. More than half of it was spent at 5-on-4, with many penalties interrupted by more penalties creating 4-on-4s and shortened power plays.

The calls began with a by-the-book call if only the umpires could have kept to that standard when the Panthers were called for too many men on their first-line change. Unfortunately, the islanders’ power play is comically non-threatening, so nothing came of it.

The next calls were offsetting minors, with Oliver Wahlstrom going to the box and Aaron Ekblad going to the locker room for the night. Wahlstrom did a routine poke on a rebound, maybe an extra/late but harmless shot as Sergei Bobrovsky smothered. Ekblad overreacted as if someone had insulted his mother, arms and cane held high toward Wahlstrom’s face.

But Ekblad, like some leaflets tool for him, discovered that the Wahlstrom Tang Clan is nothing to f#$%. After the fight, Ekblad left the ice and did not return due to injury. I like him as a player and wish him better health than what he’s been through, but I can’t help but appreciate when karma punishes such an overreaction.

Unfortunately, the Panthers cashed in on the 4-to-4. It was a broken game with Matthew Tkachuk battling Sebastian Aho in front of the net. Aho did well in the measure mismatch, but Tkahuk eventually got enough of the puck to beat Ilya Sorokin for a 1-0 Panthers lead.

The teams then took turns taking penalties and canceling them. Then Matt Martin fought Givani Smith, making his Panthers debut. Perhaps that was retaliation for a hard punch Smith threw at Wahlstrom earlier?

Anyway, the Isles had another power play opportunity late in the period, this time a full two minutes, but again their power play was decent at holding the puck but poor at setting up threats. Thus, they reached the first break with a 1-0 deficit.

Second period: Islands come to life

The second period was fantastic, filled with good pressure and shots from all over. The Islands consistently tested Sergei Bobrovsky, who didn’t gobble up rebounds, but stopped just enough shots to send them dribbling wide.

They tied at 5:20 in the period when Anthony Beauvillier jumped on a rebound from a blocked Noah Dobson shot.

During the play leading up to goal, Brandon Montour speared Brock Nelson into the slot and then slashed him in the face, so Nelson facewashed and collared him, and the two became entangled like two dogs on a bone. Somehow, through the willfully ignorant magic of NHL on-duty, this one ended up with only Nelson in the box.

Fortunately, the Islanders killed those without much trouble, even keeping the puck in the Panthers zone for a while.

After the kill, the Isles had several more chances to take the lead. JG Pageau hit the crossbar from an impossible angle and Hudson Fasching partially escaped with his shot after Bobrovsky’s save went just wide. Simon Holmstrom also hit the crossbar after settling the puck after another near miss from Zach Parise.

Before Holmstrom had a chance, Nelson left the game from friendly fire, taking an illuminating pass from Alex Romanov to the back of the ear, drawing blood and ending Nelson’s night.

With six minutes remaining in the period, Noah Dobson went into the box for the second time, calling for cross-checking after he encountered a Panthers attacker on the point, who backed into him. That questionable call set off Butch Goring, who noted that it was similar to an uncounted play against Pageau minutes earlier. But it was only one of many times when it was not clear what standard the crew on duty followed.

After that kill, the Isles got back to work, and Wotherspoon almost got his first point on a great pass to the slot, but Wahlstrom sent it just wide.

The islands finally broke through in the last minute, during a confrontation in the attack zone. Ryan Pulock walked up the wall and unleashed a shot that was deflected by a stick in the crease, either Parises or Josh Mahuras, the defender he was fighting.

The Islanders went for more in the closing seconds, with Holmstrom on a really nice ride through the slot. But he was met by Sam Bennett’s knee and Holmstrom had to be helped off the ice. Nothing called Holmstrom, but they called Carter Verhaeghe for the cutting.

Third period: blown open

So the Islands started third on the power play, although again that didn’t amount to much. However, it kept the game lively and the period expired six minutes before the first whistle.

And in the end, the Islanders’ nightly good work was rewarded with a memorable goal for Raty in his NHL debut. It came from some more good work from the islands in the strike zone and a great pullback by Raty to give himself an uncontested look from the

He put it through Bobrovsky and was immediately greeted by Parise, like all the Islanders’ first goal scorers.

Raty’s goal at 7:10 was the insurance the Islanders deserved and needed to calm any jitters after the Islands blew a one-goal lead last night. But Parise later added another 1:11, during a line storm with Fasching, where he broke to the middle and snuck a high backhand past Bobrovsky.

Trailing 4–1, Paul Maurice Bobrovsky drew for a sixth striker with over four minutes remaining, and Beauvillier quickly put an end to that by firing his second goal of the night into the empty net.

The Isles and the league will now take a three-day vacation over the Christmas break. After that, the Isles close out 2022 with games for the Penguins on Tuesday and the Blue Jackets on Thursday. They start 2023 with a western trip, in Seattle on New Year’s Day.

Clowns in stripes

Another curious game led by Justin St. Pierre and Pierre Lambert. These two called the game last night at the Garden, including a skewed sequence of calls, which is fine, but more striking is that it’s just bizarre decisions to selectively call and ignore the rules of the game. Tonight was even worse.

As a viewer, it’s that experience where you feel like the officials are only watching 40% of the game and they’re making all sorts of relative decisions based on what they see in that 40%.

It drives you crazy because at no point do you know what the norm is. Will they call this a tasteless penalty because it is technically within the rules? Will they ignore this obvious hook because one team is already powerplaying and they’re all afraid of going 5-on-3? Will they skip a kneeing to shout a slash instead? That’s anyone’s guess!

Faust Arp Aatu Raty

Since I have to pay for every earwig in advance, I will share that I can never hear Aatu Raty’s name pronounced without hearing this song: