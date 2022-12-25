Enhanced facilities to revive Munro’s tennis fame | Sport





DURING the late 1970s, Munro College enjoyed considerable success in tennis after winning the then Alexander and Gibson Cups, the then Under-19 and Under-16 competitions respectively. After decades of non-existence, Munro College tennis is set to take off again with the resurrection of the school program, thanks to old boy and former Munro national player, Robert Hale, and a few of his former classmates. Hale spearheaded an initiative that has seen the rehabilitation of the institution’s three tennis courts, along with the provision of rackets, balls and a stringing machine to serve the more than 35 boys in the respected institution’s tennis program. Along with the equipment, Cayman-based Hale and his wife, Monica, have overseen construction work, which will see seating and landscaping undertaken to spruce up the facilities. For Hale, the project was necessary to keep the proud sporting tradition of tennis alive and well at the 166-year-old institution. BEST IN THE COUNTRY “What we hope to achieve is nothing less than for Munro to be the best in the country, and that’s how we look at things. Many of us old Munro boys are extremely competitive, which is why we believe when we put together a program, we want to see Munro top the list at the end of the day. That program is already starting to pay off with the current Munro tennis team finishing runners-up to Wolmer’s Boys in the national high schools Under-16 competition, while the Under-14 team reached the quarter-finals where they lost. to Jamaica College. Those achievements are remarkable, says team coach Jordache Deuce, who has only been working full-time at the institution since last year. “Many of the boys who participated in the high school championships were playing competitive tennis for the first time, so we want to build on that. This initiative from Mr. Hayle and his team can only help us get better from here,” said Deuce. The upgrade has certainly gone down well with the Munro College Board of Governors, and their chairman Murphy Greg was on hand to observe the progress of the facilities. “This gives us a very good feeling. I’m a student of the 80’s, and then we had the tennis courts in full swing. After a few decades it fell into disrepair and so we are delighted that Robert and his team have taken the initiative to ensure that tennis is once again a prominent sport on our calendar.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/sports/20221225/upgraded-facilities-rekindle-munros-tennis-prominence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos