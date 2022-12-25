Sports
‘It won’t soon be forgotten’: Gavaskar on Kohli’s outburst against Bangladesh players | Cricket
Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar reacted to Virat Kohli’s heated altercation with the Bangladeshi cricketers after their wild celebration of his wicket late on Day 3 of the Second Test at Mirpur. Kohli was dismissed when he attempted a forward defense on Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 20th over of India’s second innings. Mominul Haque took a good low catch to send off the former India captain after a struggling 22-ball 1-run knock.
Miraz was unstoppable, running his lungs out at his teammates. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, senior batter Mushfiquir Rahim and almost all players from Bangladesh started to celebrate exuberantly. At that moment something was said to Kohli. The experienced right-handed hitter didn’t take that lightly. He stood his ground and said a few words to the Bangladeshi cricketers who had gathered in a group.
Watch: Kohli smokes, attacks Shakib, referees are forced to intervene as tempers run high
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan walked across, Kohli went over and pointed his finger at the group. Kohli walked back only after the umpires intervened.
“Maybe someone said something. I was on the air, I’m sure. I didn’t see anything. Sunny Bhai asked who said what. I don’t know exactly what happened. I was away from Kohli. But he wasn’t happy at all said former Bangladeshi cricketer Athar Ali Khan on the post-match show on Sony Sports Network.
Gavaskar had a slightly different view. The former India captain said the origins of Saturday’s action lay in the first test at Chattogram, when Kohli and Mohammed mimicked Siraj Litton Das after taking him out.
“In the first test something happened when Litton Das put his hand to his ear and said something to Siraj. He got two balls later. I wasn’t there but I read about it. Kohli and Siraj also put their hands behind their ears to imitate Siraj.
“These things happen. Litton Das is one of the best batsmen in Bangladesh so India was over the moon with his wicket. Now you know Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world. So getting his wicket and the fact that he hit the thing in the first Test, it will not soon be forgotten,” said Gavaskar.
