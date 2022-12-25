Braden Fiske back to three schools





According to Allen Trieu of 247Sports, Notre Dame football is a finalist to land West Michigan transfer Braden Fiske. The other two schools the talented defensive lineman chooses from are USC and Florida State. If you ask me, Notre Dame should have these in the bag regardless of NIL money being thrown around. When it comes to NIL money they lose fast as they don’t have NIL lying around like other schools. That said, if Braden is as focused on his NFL future as he says he is, Notre Dame undoubtedly makes the most sense. First and foremost, fish is from Michigan City, Indiana, just a short trip from South Bend for the rest of his family to attend games. The proximity and ability to be in your element as you prepare for your final season and for rising in the NFL draft would help him in this case. Being close to home while preparing for the next chapter of his life would be best for him. Not to mention, Notre Dame football has typically had more defensive success in recent years. Florida State ranked higher in total defense last year, but Notre Dame was not far behind. Where the Irish surpass the Seminoles and Trojans is when it comes down to it perform defense and skill. The Irish were 44th in the country, while the others were 62nd and 63rd respectively. Even with the loss of Isaiah Foskey, joining a unit already ranked in the top 50 in the country would only help Fiske’s future NFL chances. There are plenty of reasons why Notre Dame is the team to beat in the Braden Fiske race, but that could quickly change in today’s college football landscape. USC is one of the most notorious teams for throwing around loads of NIL money, and the state of Florida isn’t far behind. With Notre Dame usually unwilling to talk NIL until you’re on campus, that’s their only major drawback. If Fiske trusts his abilities and the process, although I’m biased, the choice seems pretty easy. The Notre Dame football program is in a great position here, but they need to stay tuned if they want to bring in the talented Braden Fiske. Bringing him in would be a championship-level boost to the defensive line.

