Youth hockey continues to grow locally after 50 years and reach new levels of success





Did you know that youth ice hockey has been around for 50 years in Owensboro? It has grown into both a competitive and recreational league for kids from 6U through high school, and teams at all levels have enjoyed great success in recent years. While people may have become familiar with the Owensboro Rampage, a competitive high school-level team due to their three-time turf as state champions, there is much more to know about the Owensboro Youth Hockey Association teams. Each competition is divided into age divisions by year of birth: High School, Junior Varsity, 14U, 12U, 10U, 8U and 6U. The recreational league, which OYHA also calls their home league, is offered late fall through winter and again in summer. Their attendance numbers dropped during COVID, but they have since recovered and currently have about 100 children ranging from 6U to 12U. The competitive travel league includes the Rampage and PuckHogs. While the Rampage is only for high school students, the PuckHogs have teams for 14U, 12U, 10U, and 8U. Mike Aldrich has coached a home league team for the past four seasons and a travel team for the past three seasons. He is currently coaching 10U Puckhogs this year. Over the past three seasons of travel, the players who have shaped these teams through a two-day trial process have been some of the most outgoing and smart players a coach could wish for, he said. Much of our team’s success is due to the skill and progression these players learn through the OYHA house competition. Not only have these kids represented themselves or the Puckhogs, but they have represented our great city of Owensboro by winning four championships, including the Tri-state Buckeye League. Owensboro hockey has been around since 1971, and league officials are always looking to build on the program and give the youth the opportunity to develop and play. Rampage head coach Jason Link said the OYHA programs give young beginners the chance to learn how to skate and compete at higher levels of play as they progress through the game. OYHA has great deals for first-year players, including hockey equipment rentals for those new to the sport, he said. We believe that hockey is the hidden gem in Owensboro and many residents are unaware of the opportunity to play hockey locally on the largest rink in the state of Kentucky. While the travel program has had historic success with their championships at all levels, Link said OYHA offers more than just accolades. The greatest gift hockey offers is that it makes you a better all-around athlete and hockey makes you better at every other sport, he said. Hockey is a 6 month winter sport that engages our youth both physically and mentally, creating an atmosphere to learn new skills and stay physically active. It’s important for players, parents and caregivers to know that it’s okay not to be able to skate, and no experience is necessary to embark on this journey to the best game on earth.

