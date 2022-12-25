Test cricket is at a crucial point

Warner is back where he burst onto the scene in 2009 with a blazing 89 in 43 balls in a T20 match against South Africa. He’s been flat-footed during his Redball appearances this summer, but to see him bounce on the balls of his feet like a young Mike Tyson – or even a young David Warner – will be the first sign he’s zoned out. in. Usman Khawaja is a quality player and Cameron Green shows promise, but he will have to live up to that with the bat sooner rather than later for his own peace of mind. On a side note, while I can’t blame him for taking the money offered from the IPL, I wonder if it’s a good career choice for his development as a batsman? It will put a lot of pressure on his young body with virtually non-stop cricket coming up. MCG curator Matt Page inspects the deck on Christmas morning. Credit:Getty Mitch Marsh made a similar choice early in his career and has yet to realize his potential as an explosive mid-class player who could throw some quality overs in Test cricket. Glenn Maxwell is another whose vast Test batting potential has gone unfulfilled due to the demands and effects of T20 cricket. Improving your batting skill does little to develop your skill and mindset to make meaningful runs in Test Cricket. Players like Mitch Starc are rare and should be commended for prioritizing Test Cricket at the cost of a huge back pocket hit.

We are at a crucial point in Test Cricket. South Africa need to bounce back and show much more skill and determination to put pressure on the Australian bowlers in the Boxing Day Test. If they don’t or can’t, valid questions are being asked about Test cricket’s decline outside the Big Three. Many in South Africa say the home game just doesn’t produce good young hitters. The best bowlers are gone too often and the next generation of hitters simply don’t get the challenges they need.

This is a problem that most countries face, but it is more apparent outside the stronger countries. David Warner and wife Candice walk the MCG field on Christmas Day. Credit:Getty The elephant in the room is the fiscal imbalance between the Big Three India, England and Australia and the rest of the test countries. People have been begging the ICC for years to deal with this problem, but the ICC is controlled by India and backed by England and Australia. The senseless proliferation of T20 leagues has resulted in the best players being unavailable in many countries. The Big Three urgently need to convene, brainstorm and generously fund the cricket renaissance of the West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, if they are really serious about the health of Test cricket.

They cannot continue on the same footing, filling their own coffers and choosing to play with each other often, while the rest of the test nations are on their knees. If they don’t, we’ll have more one-sided test matches that no one wants to host and no one wants to see. Loading It has been clear for some time that the West Indies need help and now South Africa seems to be struggling too. One way or another, the wealthy countries must give up and provide strong support to those countries that have historically produced proven Test cricketers and competitive Test teams. West Indies have their most experienced players plying their trade in T20 tournaments around the world, as does South Africa. The rise of T20 tournaments has led to more players turning their backs on Test cricket and others suffering injuries from their non-stop banter. T20 cricket is fast becoming an existential threat to Test cricket, not its savior as some would have you believe.