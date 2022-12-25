Sports
Test cricket is at a crucial point
Warner is back where he burst onto the scene in 2009 with a blazing 89 in 43 balls in a T20 match against South Africa. He’s been flat-footed during his Redball appearances this summer, but to see him bounce on the balls of his feet like a young Mike Tyson – or even a young David Warner – will be the first sign he’s zoned out. in.
Usman Khawaja is a quality player and Cameron Green shows promise, but he will have to live up to that with the bat sooner rather than later for his own peace of mind. On a side note, while I can’t blame him for taking the money offered from the IPL, I wonder if it’s a good career choice for his development as a batsman? It will put a lot of pressure on his young body with virtually non-stop cricket coming up.
Mitch Marsh made a similar choice early in his career and has yet to realize his potential as an explosive mid-class player who could throw some quality overs in Test cricket. Glenn Maxwell is another whose vast Test batting potential has gone unfulfilled due to the demands and effects of T20 cricket.
Improving your batting skill does little to develop your skill and mindset to make meaningful runs in Test Cricket. Players like Mitch Starc are rare and should be commended for prioritizing Test Cricket at the cost of a huge back pocket hit.
We are at a crucial point in Test Cricket. South Africa need to bounce back and show much more skill and determination to put pressure on the Australian bowlers in the Boxing Day Test. If they don’t or can’t, valid questions are being asked about Test cricket’s decline outside the Big Three.
Many in South Africa say the home game just doesn’t produce good young hitters. The best bowlers are gone too often and the next generation of hitters simply don’t get the challenges they need.
This is a problem that most countries face, but it is more apparent outside the stronger countries.
The elephant in the room is the fiscal imbalance between the Big Three India, England and Australia and the rest of the test countries. People have been begging the ICC for years to deal with this problem, but the ICC is controlled by India and backed by England and Australia.
The senseless proliferation of T20 leagues has resulted in the best players being unavailable in many countries. The Big Three urgently need to convene, brainstorm and generously fund the cricket renaissance of the West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, if they are really serious about the health of Test cricket.
They cannot continue on the same footing, filling their own coffers and choosing to play with each other often, while the rest of the test nations are on their knees. If they don’t, we’ll have more one-sided test matches that no one wants to host and no one wants to see.
Loading
It has been clear for some time that the West Indies need help and now South Africa seems to be struggling too. One way or another, the wealthy countries must give up and provide strong support to those countries that have historically produced proven Test cricketers and competitive Test teams.
West Indies have their most experienced players plying their trade in T20 tournaments around the world, as does South Africa.
The rise of T20 tournaments has led to more players turning their backs on Test cricket and others suffering injuries from their non-stop banter. T20 cricket is fast becoming an existential threat to Test cricket, not its savior as some would have you believe.
Australia and England must put aside their self-interest, combine resources and put pressure on India to be the benevolent dictator, funding determined initiatives, programs and measures worldwide, to try to foster the love and survival of Test cricket . Otherwise it is doomed to be played just between the Big Three.
This is a climate emergency for crickets and must be addressed with the utmost urgency and desperation.
The rest will otherwise hold their own T20 tournaments and give up Test cricket permanently, unable to pay their players enough to keep them in the national colours.
But history teaches us not to expect too much from the richer countries. As Paul Keating once quoted his mentor, Jack Lang: In the race of life, always stand behind self-interest, at least you know it’s trying.
We can be sure that South Africa will give it a try at the MCG. For the health of our game, let’s cheer them on fervently.
Sports weekend news, results and expert analysis are sent every Monday. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smh.com.au/sport/cricket/test-series-and-test-cricket-is-at-a-pivotal-point-20221225-p5c8ps.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Test cricket is at a crucial point
- From Sonakshi Sinha to Pooja Hegde: Fashion Hits and Misses (December 19-25)
- Bollywood audiences give Rohit Shetty a big shock
- 5th largest economy, G20 presidency…: Prime Minister Modi defines India in 2022 | Latest India News
- KKM Season 5 begins on January 8
- Carrie Underwood stuns in Christmas dress at the Grand Ole Opry
- Christmas 2022: How to Track Santa Claus with NORAD and Google
- US blizzard kills 18 and leaves hundreds of thousands without power | Weather News
- Youth hockey continues to grow locally after 50 years and reach new levels of success
- KP CM awaits further directives from Imran Khan on dissolution of assembly
- What’s the latest on UK mortgage rates? – UK Forbes Advisor
- Google’s excellent Pixel 7 and 7 Pro return to affordable territory for a limited time