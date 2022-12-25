10 portal goals on the Longhorns Christmas wish list

Following the close of the early Texas football signing period ahead of the holiday weekend, this program has now secured two NCAA Transfer Portal players for this cycle. Texas signed both pledges through the portal, with each transfer signed on the dotted line on the first Early National Signing Day on Dec. 21.

The first transfer addition for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns committed just over a week ago, with former Stanford Cardinal senior punter and graduate transfer Ryan Sanborn. Texas will be upgraded to the punter unit with an immediate starter to replace former Texas Wesleyan transfer Daniel Trejo in 2023.

And the second of two portal pickups for the Longhorns so far this cycle arrived on the first day of the early signing period with former Wake Forest Demon Deacons redshirt sophomore cornerback Gavin Holmes. Texas gets help in the field corner with a prolific DB ready to compete for starting reps in Holmes immediately.

Syracuse S JaHad Carter and the portal players Texas Football has on his Christmas wish list

While the two transfer pickups for the Longhorns are certainly making an impact so far, there is still a lot of work to be done for these personnel in the portal for the 2023 cycle. With that in mind, here’s a look at 10 portal goals on Texas’ Christmas wish list this year.

And keep in mind that this list is being compiled with the players available in the portal as of the morning of December 24. The three factors used to form this list are Texas’ greatest positional needs, the best players available in the portal, and long-term potential/schedule fit with the Longhorns.