Senior men’s hockey back in Okanagan as Penticton Silver Bullets return after extended absence – Okanagan
It was a hockey homecoming nearly 30 years in the making.
The historic event occurred when the Penticton Silver Bullets men’s senior AA hockey team stepped onto the ice at Memorial Arena this season after a long absence.
Reviving the team and especially playing at the iconic venue in the city started as an idea that Matt Fraser and some friends had after a round of golf.
Really it was just a bit of nostalgia and I think a lot of us who played in the men’s leagues wanted to play the highest level hockey we could play, said Fraser, the team captain and who previously helped coach in the Penticton Vees organization.
Slowly everything came together and before you know it we had a schedule, we had jerseys and we had a roster and we were rocking and rolling.
I just thought to bring back the senior team, the time was right, we had a great group of guys and when it came to the name I thought there was nothing better than the old program.
They are one of three squads in the Independent Division featuring the Rossland Warriors and rival Powell River Regals.
The original Silver Bullets started in the late 1980’s and reached their pinnacle in 1992 at Memorial Arena when they defeated the Regals in the Senior AA Coy Cup Championship.
This season’s division winner will advance to the Coy Cup next spring. Penticton has already filed a claim for the chance to continue, currently with a record of seven wins and only one loss this season.
There’s so much hockey history in Penticton and I actually know a lot of the guys who used to play on that team (Bullets) and they were eager to bring it back, Fraser said.
And there was no doubt about where home games would be played.
For me, going back to Memorial Arena was a big part of it, he said. Memorial has one of the best atmospheres in the entire game of hockey.
It’s something special. Every time you get a crowd there there is a nice little buzz. There’s simply no better place to watch a hockey game.
And it’s real hockey, with experienced players who all come from competitive backgrounds, including the pros. The players range in age from 21 to 41 years old.
While the team members come from Kelowna to Osoyoos, the vast majority are residents of Penticton.
That definitely adds a local touch and these guys definitely have the skills, Fraser said. We don’t have the same dangles and shots we used to have when we were younger, but we definitely have some game left in us.
We all still love to compete and we all love to win.
The Silver Bullets are out until next month when they host a pair of games at Memorial Arena against Rossland on January 21 and 22 at 7:00 PM and 3:30 PM respectively.
