Virat Kohli hits a new 7-year low amid a long century-less run in Test Cricket | Cricket





Only twice in his career has Virat Kohli recorded his lowest ever test number in a calendar year. In 2020, after cricket resumed in the post-Covid era, Kohli played just three Tests for India, averaging just 19.33. Two years later, as Kohli extended his centuryless run in Tests, he ended his 2022 with another low, matching his horror run in England in 2014. In September, during the Asia Cup match against Afghanistan, Kohli had ended his three-year international century drought with a stunning 122*, which was also his first T20I-sized ton. Two weeks ago during the ODI series against Bangladesh, he ended his long wait of 1214 days to score his 44th ton in ODIs when he hit a 91-ball 113. READ ALSO: ‘Did Rishabh Pant take a sleeping pill?’: Jadeja, Gavaskar lambast KL Rahul, Dravid for sending Axar for Kohli As the Test series against Bangladesh had begun in Chattogram last week, Kohli was also expected to break his centuryless run in Tests, having last scored his hundred in the game against the same opponent in 2019, in the historic Pink Baltest in the Eden Gardens. However, after being dismissed for just one run in the final innings of the second Test at Dhaka on Saturday, Kohli concluded one of his worst ever Test series, with just 45 runs scored in four innings. His average of 15 is now his second worst ever in a bilateral series of at least two tests in the Asian subcontinent, and fourth worst overall. With the quick dismissal on Saturday by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Kohli also matched his worst-ever run in Test cricket, having gone 10 innings without even scoring half a century. The only previous time he had recorded the same was in the 2014 tour of England when he had scored 134 runs at an average of 13.40. His last ten scores read as – 1 & 24 vs Bangladesh in 2nd Test, 19* & 1 vs Bangladesh in 1st Test, 20 & 11 vs England, 13 & 23 vs Sri Lanka in 2nd Test, 45 vs Sri Lanka in the 1st Test and 29 vs South Africa in the second innings of the 3rd Test. His last half-century knock came in the first innings of the Cape Town Test, his last match as captain of the Indian team, where he had scored 201-ball 79.

