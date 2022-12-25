Sports
USC Football finds next Mekhi Blackmon in gantry with Pac-12 pickup
While USC Football failed to make the college football playoffs, they took advantage of the transfer portal. Head coach Lincoln Riley receives pledges from some of the nation’s top players after proving just how dominant his team can be.
Additionally, one of the biggest reasons USC failed to make the playoffs was because of their defense. While there were numerous stars on that side of the ball, the entire defense struggled, ultimately hindering Riley’s game plan from its true potential.
At that point, USC Football recently received the commitment from Christian Roland Wallace, one of the Pac-12’s best defensive backs. This portal pickup is important because Roland-Wallace could single-handedly transform USC’s defense plan.
After playing several seasons with the Arizona Wildcats, the main reason Roland-Wallace entered the transfer portal was to have a better chance of playing in the NFL. As an elite head coach will now guide him, Roland-Wallace’s abilities will be maximized leading to an increase in his draft stock.
That said, Roland-Wallace and current USC corner, Mekhi Blackmon, have a lot in common. Not only do they both play with physicality, but they’re great at cover and have phenomenal footwork. This helps ensure that the Roland-Wallace fit will not be an issue.
With the deployment of Christian Roland-Wallace, USC Football’s defensive strategy will put much less pressure, especially on the defensive backs. Last season, the Trojans conceded 266.5 passing yards per game. In addition, they allowed a 64.5 completion percentage and 23 passing touchdowns. These numbers ranked with some of the country’s worst defenses.
In addition, the former three-star recruit (and current four-star transfer) immediately solves these problems. Throughout the 2022 season, Roland-Wallace was targeted 62 times and allowed 34 catches along with six pass deflections. These absurd stats prove why this addition was critical to USC Football and their championship goals.
Nevertheless, a powerful offense and a locked-in defense will lead USC Football to an impressive regular season record. Key pickups like Roland-Wallce will pay dividends once the season is over. If both sides of the ball can stay healthy, there should be no reason why the Trojans are not ranked as one of the best teams in the country.
|
Sources
2/ https://reignoftroy.com/posts/usc-football-finds-next-mekhi-blackmon-portal-pac-12-pickup-christian-roland-wallace
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- USC Football finds next Mekhi Blackmon in gantry with Pac-12 pickup
- Users like Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in India still can’t connect to 5G
- Let’s Hear It For Nipples: The Unexpected Fashion Heroes of 2022
- Veteran Tollywood actor Chalapathi Rao has died
- The president of a medical association tried for terrorist propaganda in Turkey
- Which British commercial airport has the longest runway?
- Virat Kohli hits a new 7-year low amid a long century-less run in Test Cricket | Cricket
- Qualcomm’s Chris Patrick on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Indian innovations and battery tech
- US to experience warmer temperatures after Christmas blizzard
- Texas A&M men’s basketball team runs NIT in New York
- AFF Cup 2022: Ahead of Brunei v Indonesia, President Jokowi prays for Team Garuda to win again
- Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra overcome administrative crisis to ease TT Arena